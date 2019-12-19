When displaying a collection of documents it's useful to be able to sort the collection by different fields. You do this by specifying an orderings property in the schema:

{ name : 'movie' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'Title' , name : 'title' , type : 'string' } , { title : 'Release Date' , name : 'releaseDate' , type : 'date' } , { title : 'Popularity' , name : 'popularity' , type : 'number' } ] , orderings : [ { title : 'Release Date, New' , name : 'releaseDateDesc' , by : [ { field : 'releaseDate' , direction : 'desc' } ] } , { title : 'Release Date, Old' , name : 'releaseDateAsc' , by : [ { field : 'releaseDate' , direction : 'asc' } ] } , { title : 'Popularity' , name : 'popularityDesc' , by : [ { field : 'popularity' , direction : 'desc' } ] } ] }

The orderings above define a list of possible ways to order a collection of movies. To the user these appear as options in the Studio when the movies are listed.

Default sort orders

If no sort orders is defined, Sanity will do it's best to guess what fields would make sense to sort by.

When no ordering is specified:

If the document type have string fields named title , name , label , heading , header , caption or description , we enable options to order by all of these.

, , , , , or , we enable options to order by all of these. If your type has no fields named any of the above, we will generate ordering configs for all fields of primitive types, that is fields of type string , number , or boolean .

If you specify your own ordering, we skip the default heuristics above.

Conditionally render a preview based on current sort option

Sometimes it makes sense to adapt the preview to a specific ordering. For example, if the list of movies above are sorted by their rating, it makes sense to visibly show the rating in the preview. We therefore pass current sorting (if any) as a viewOption to preview.prepare .