Default reference

Define the movie's director as a reference to a person:

Input { name : 'movie' , type : 'object' , fields : [ { title : 'Director' , name : 'director' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } ] } ] } Output { "_type" : "reference" , "_ref" : "ffda9bed-b959-4100-abeb-9f1e241e9445" }

Weak reference

Define the screening's movie as a weak reference to a movie, thereby allowing the movie to be deleted without deleting the screening first:

Input { name : 'screening' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'movie' , title : 'Movie' , type : 'reference' , weak : true , to : [ { type : 'movie' } ] , description : 'Which movie are we screening' } , ] } Output { "_type" : "reference" , "_ref" : "93f3af18-337a-4df7-a8de-fbaa6609fd0a" "_weak" : true }

Reference multiple types

The directors field is an array which can contain both person and bovinae (in the rare occasion a cow would direct a movie) references:

Input { title : 'Directors' , name : 'directors' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } , { type : 'bovinae' } ] } ] } Output [ { "_type" : "reference" , "_ref" : "9b711031-3744-47ab-9bb7-1bceb177d0d0" } , { "_type" : "reference" , "_ref" : "ffda9bed-b959-4100-abeb-9f1e241e9445" } ]

Additional static filter

If providing a target schema type is not enough to provide a meaningful set of search results, you may want to further constrain the search query:

Input { title : 'Director' , name : 'director' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } ] , options : { filter : 'role == $role' , filterParams : { role : 'director' } } } Output { "_type" : "reference" , "_ref" : "9b711031-3744-47ab-9bb7-1bceb177d0d0" } ,

Additional dynamic filter

If you want to further constrain the search result, but need properties from the surrounding document or object/array, you can use the function form for filter :

Input { title : 'Director' , name : 'director' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } ] , options : { filter : ( { document } ) => { if ( ! document . releaseYear ) { return { filter : 'role == $role' , params : { role : 'director' } } } return { filter : 'role == $role && birthYear >= $minYear' , params : { role : 'director' , minYear : document . releaseYear } } } } } Output { "_type" : "reference" , "_ref" : "9b711031-3744-47ab-9bb7-1bceb177d0d0" }

Disable new document creation

If you wish to disable the inline creation of new document from the reference field. This is done by setting the disableNew option to true .

{ title : 'Director' , name : 'director' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } ] , options : { disableNew : true , } }

Nonexistent reference

Sometimes the reference field may show an error message like <nonexistent reference> . This usually happens when creating documents with a client library and can mean one of two things:

The document with the ID you are referencing does not exist

The field does not allow references to the document type of the document ID you tried to reference

Create reference programmatically

If you want to create a reference to another document when using our APIs, you need to know the ID of the document you want to create a reference to. Then you need to add that to an object with the following form:

{ _type : 'reference' , _ref : 'id-of-reference-document' }

Here's an example using the Javascript client:

import sanityClient from '@sanity/client' const client = sanityClient ( { projectId : 'your-project-id' , dataset : 'your-data-set-name' , apiVersion : '2021-10-21' , token : process . env . SANITY_WRITE_TOKEN , } ) client . create ( { _type : 'book' , title : 'Some book title' , author : { _type : 'reference' , _ref : 'id-of-author-document' } } ) . then ( result => { console . log ( ` Created book with id: ${ result . _id } ` ) } )

Writing GROQ queries for references

References by default are bi-directional and can be queried from either side of their relationship. For a movie that has an actors array referencing multiple person documents, we can join the person data to the movie by dereferencing its data, but we can also query all movies associated with a person .

Join the actor data onto movie data

*[_type == "movie" ] { ..., "actors" : actors[]{ ... person - > } }

Get all movies for a person