Schema Types

Note: The above properties are those which are common for all data types. For a more thorough description on how to use them, have a look at the Object Type.

By default the studio loads the schema from the file schemas/schema.js in your studio project. Sanity expects this file to provide a ready to use compiled schema. This is an example of a minimal schema.js file:

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' export default createSchema ( { name : 'default' , types : schemaTypes . concat ( [ { title : "My Example Document Type" , name : "exampleDocumentType" , type : "document" , fields : [ { title : "Greeting" , name : "greeting" , type : "string" } ] } ] ) } )

The studio loads the schema by importing the part named part:@sanity/base/schema . You can relocate the schema according to your needs by changing the part definition in your Sanity Studio sanity.json file:

{ "parts" : [ { "name" : "part:@sanity/base/schema" , "path" : "./schemas/schema.js" } ] }

A plug-in may also provide types in the schema by providing its uncompiled types as part:@sanity/base/schema-type .