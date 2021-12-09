Schema Types
The schema describes the types of documents editors may author in Sanity Studio.
The schema describes the different field types a document consists of. This is the reference documentation for all the schema types, but there is also an introductory tutorial covering the basics of content modeling.
A list of all schema types is available below or in the documentation menu.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Name of any valid schema type. This will be the type of the value in the data record.
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
boolean | function
Takes a static or a callback function that resolves to a boolean value (
truthyor
falsy) and hides the given field based on it. You can use this property for conditional fields.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
Note: The above properties are those which are common for all data types. For a more thorough description on how to use them, have a look at the Object Type.
By default the studio loads the schema from the file
schemas/schema.js in your studio project. Sanity expects this file to provide a ready to use compiled schema. This is an example of a minimal
schema.js file:
import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'
import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type'
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: schemaTypes.concat([
// Add your own types here
{
title: "My Example Document Type",
name: "exampleDocumentType",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
title: "Greeting",
name: "greeting",
type: "string"
}
]
}
])
})
The studio loads the schema by importing the part named
part:@sanity/base/schema. You can relocate the schema according to your needs by changing the part definition in your Sanity Studio
sanity.json file:
{
// ... other config ...
"parts": [
{
"name": "part:@sanity/base/schema",
"path": "./schemas/schema.js"
}
]
}
A plug-in may also provide types in the schema by providing its uncompiled types as
part:@sanity/base/schema-type.
// In deweyClassification.js
{
title: "Dewey Classification",
name: "deweyClassification",
type: "string"
}
// In the sanity.json-file of the plug-in
{
parts: [
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/schema-type",
"path": "./deweyClassification.js"
},
// Implement the part again if you need to provide more types:
// {
// "implements": "part:@sanity/base/schema-type",
// "path": "./anotherType.js"
// },
]
}