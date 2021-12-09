Pricing update: Free users
Schema Types

The schema describes the types of documents editors may author in Sanity Studio.

The schema describes the different field types a document consists of. This is the reference documentation for all the schema types, but there is also an introductory tutorial covering the basics of content modeling.

A list of all schema types is available below or in the documentation menu.

Properties

  • REQUIREDtypestring

    Name of any valid schema type. This will be the type of the value in the data record.

  • titlestring

    Human readable label for the field.

  • REQUIREDnamestring

    Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.

  • hiddenboolean | function

    Takes a static or a callback function that resolves to a boolean value (truthy or falsy) and hides the given field based on it. You can use this property for conditional fields.

  • readOnlyboolean | function

    If set to true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.

  • descriptionstring

    Short description to editors how the field is to be used.

Note: The above properties are those which are common for all data types. For a more thorough description on how to use them, have a look at the Object Type.

By default the studio loads the schema from the file schemas/schema.js in your studio project. Sanity expects this file to provide a ready to use compiled schema. This is an example of a minimal schema.js file:

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'
import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type'

export default createSchema({
  name: 'default',
  types: schemaTypes.concat([
    // Add your own types here
    {
      title: "My Example Document Type",
      name: "exampleDocumentType",
      type: "document",
      fields: [
        {
          title: "Greeting",
          name: "greeting",
          type: "string"
        }
      ]
    }
  ])
})

The studio loads the schema by importing the part named part:@sanity/base/schema. You can relocate the schema according to your needs by changing the part definition in your Sanity Studio sanity.json file:

{
  // ... other config ...
  "parts": [
    {
      "name": "part:@sanity/base/schema",

      "path": "./schemas/schema.js"

    }
  ]
}

A plug-in may also provide types in the schema by providing its uncompiled types as part:@sanity/base/schema-type.

// In deweyClassification.js
{
  title: "Dewey Classification",
  name: "deweyClassification",
  type: "string"
}

// In the sanity.json-file of the plug-in
{
  parts: [

    {

      "implements": "part:@sanity/base/schema-type",

      "path": "./deweyClassification.js"

    },

    // Implement the part again if you need to provide more types:
    // {
    //  "implements": "part:@sanity/base/schema-type",
    //  "path": "./anotherType.js"
    // },
    
  ]
}

