Document Badges API

A document badge is a small UI component that indicates the status of a document. It currently appears in the Studio next to the toolbar actions. The default set of document badges currently shows draft and published status.

Document badge properties

These are the properties returned to a badge component.

id string An id for the current document (e.g. the id of the published document)

type string The schema type of the current document.

draft SanityDocument Returns the draft document (a document with unpublished changes) if any. Returns null if there is no draft document.

published SanityDocument The version of the document that is currently published, if available. Returns null if the document isn't published.

Document badge description

These are the properties a badge description object must follow.

REQUIRED label string The label that the badge will display.

title string Title of the badge. This will be displayed when hovering the badge.

color string The color for the badge. Can be one of the following values: warning , success , danger

Example

export function HelloWorldBadge ( props ) { return { label : 'Hello world' , title : 'Hello I am a custom document badge' , color : "success" } }

