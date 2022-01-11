Conditional fields
How to make fields conditionally show and hide based on other fields' values or on information about the current user.
Sometimes you want to reduce the cognitive load and the complexity of a content form by controlling the visibility of its fields, or make certain fields read-only under certain conditions. You can make fields in Sanity Studio's form appear and disappear using the
hidden property, and make them read-only with the
readOnly property on all field types, and also on fieldsets. This feature is commonly referred to as “conditional fields”. The
hidden and
readOnly properties can take a static
true or
false value or a callback function that contains the specific logic you want and returns
true or
false accordingly.
Gotcha
Conditional hidden and read-only fields require Sanity Studio version 2.17.0 and 2.X.X. When the
hidden or
readOnly property uses a callback function in an earlier version of the studio, the field will always be hidden or read-only and the callback function will not be invoked (only booleans are can be used for the
hidden and
readOnly properties in the studio prior to 2.17.0 and 2.X.X).
Only show the
subtitle field if the
title field is truthy:
{
name: 'subtitle',
type: 'string',
title: 'Subtitle',
hidden: ({document}) => !document?.title
}
Only show the
productSKU field if the current user is an administrator:
{
name: 'productSKU',
type: 'string',
title: 'SKU',
readOnly: ({currentUser}) => {
return !(currentUser.roles.find(({name}) => name === 'administrator'))
}
}
Show or hide a sibling field if it's empty and the current field has a value:
{
name: 'link',
type: 'object',
title: 'Link',
fields: [
{
name: 'external',
type: 'url',
title: 'URL',
hidden: ({ parent, value }) => !value && parent?.internal
},
{
name: 'internal',
type: 'reference',
to: [{ type: 'route' }, { type: 'post' }],
hidden: ({ parent, value }) => !value && parent?.external
}
]
}
{
name: 'product',
type: 'document',
title: 'Product',
fieldsets: [
{
name: 'links',
title: 'Links',
options: {columns: 2},
readOnly: ({document}) => document?.title === 'Hello world',
}
],
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
title: 'Title',
},
{
name: 'external',
type: 'url',
title: 'URL',
fieldset: 'links'
},
{
name: 'internal',
type: 'reference',
to: [{ type: 'route' }, { type: 'post' }],
fieldset: 'links'
}
]
}
Gotcha
The
hidden and
readOnly properties only controls the user interface and will not remove data when active.
Gotcha
You can't return a promise to the
hidden or
readOnly properties. This is because of performance optimizations.
Editor Experience
Be mindful that Sanity Studio is a real-time collaborative application. That means that someone else can make a condition true that hides the field you're currently working in. You can consider mentioning if a field has a condition in its
description, or by letting the content team know.
The
hidden callback function takes an object as an argument with the following properties:
documentobject
The current state of the document with all its values. Remember that it can return
undefined. You can use optional chaining to avoid errors in the console, for example,
document?.title.
parentobject | undefined
The values of the field's parent. This is useful when the field is part of an object type. Remember that it can return
undefined. You can use optional chaining to avoid errors in the console, for example,
parent?.title.
If it's a root field, it will contain the document's values.
valueany
The field's current value.
currentUserobject
The current user with the following fields:
id(string)
name(string)
profileImage(string)
role(string)
roles(array of objects with
name,
title,
description)