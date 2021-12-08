Date
An ISO-8601 formatted string containing date. E.g.
2017-02-12.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Required. Value must be set to
date.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueDateStringOrResolverFunction
The initial value used when creating new values from this type. Can be either a literal date string value or a resolver function that returns either a literal date string value or a promise resolving to the initial date string value.
Options
dateFormatstring
Controls how the date input field formats the displayed date. Use any valid Moment format option. Default is
YYYY-MM-DD.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()
Ensures that this field exists.
custom(fn)
Creates a custom validation rule.
The stored date is represented as a string in compliance with ISO 8601 (often described as
YYYY-MM-DD).
Protip
If you need to store information about both date and time, use the datetime type instead.
Input
{
title: 'Release date',
name: 'releaseDate',
type: 'date'
}
Output
{
"releaseDate": "2017-02-12"
}
{
title: 'Release date',
name: 'releaseDate',
type: 'date',
options: {
dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
calendarTodayLabel: 'Today'
}
}