Studio search config

You can define specific weights on fields/paths for document types.

Since the API is not stable yet, and likely subject to change, it's configurable on the __experimental_search property for schema document types. Here's an example:

{ type : 'document' , name : 'author' , fields : [ { name : 'name' , type : 'string' } , ] , __experimental_search : [ { weight : 1.2 , path : 'name' } ] }

A few things to note: