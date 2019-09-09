Experimental feature
Studio search config
Define specific weights on fields/paths in the Studio
You can define specific weights on fields/paths for document types.
Since the API is not stable yet, and likely subject to change, it's configurable on the
__experimental_search property for schema document types. Here's an example:
{
type: 'document',
name: 'author',
fields: [
{name: 'name', type: 'string'},
// ...
],
__experimental_search: [
{weight: 1.2, path: 'name'}
]
// ...
}
- The weight is a global multiplier across all document types, so if
nameon type
customerhas a weight of
2, and
nameon type
authorhas a weight of
4, documents of type
authorwill be ranked higher than documents of type
customer, even if their
namefields equally matches what the user searched for.
- If no search config is specified on a document type, it gets derived from the preview config (which again is derived by default through schema introspection).
- We have also united the reference search with the global search, so that they both follow the same ranking/weighting rules.