Content Releases Configuration

Content Releases allow teams to organize and schedule updates across multiple documents. Teams can plan, preview, and validate significant changes in advance, ensuring seamless and conflict-free content deployment.

This document explores configuring Content Releases in Sanity Studio. For details on using Releases, or interacting with the API, follow these links:

Paid feature Releases is available for all projects on the Growth plan and up. Release limits are set at the organization level.

Setup and configuration

Content Releases is enabled by default for studios running version 3.75.0 or later. You should update any official plugins and dependencies, such as AI assist, Vision, and any presentation-related plugins to ensure compatibility.

If you'd like to disable content releases for your studio, you can do so in the configuration file.

export default defineConfig ( { releases : { enabled : false } } )

Limitations

Dataset imports don't work with datasets that contain versions. If you rely on regular imports, disable content releases until this is resolved or modify your export workflows to exclude version documents. We hope to have this resolved in the near future.

When you schedule a release, we perform checks in the background to ensure reference integrity between documents. These checks do not take into account cross-dataset references.

GROQ-powered webhooks don't support the latest API version necessary to interact with version documents. You can, however, use the release document type to react to release state. See the Content Releases API patterns page for an example.

The JS client does not include methods for managing releases, but you can still send actions and queries to modify releases manually. See the Content Releases API documentation for details on using the API.

API changes supporting Content Releases introduced changes to perspectives. See the changelog for details on breaking changes.

Presentation and Visual Editing

Content Release previews in Presentation work with front ends that use Loaders. This includes @sanity/core-loader , @sanity/react-loader , @sanity/svelte-loader , and packages that rely on them such as next-sanity (with a loader or defineLive ) and @nuxtjs/sanity .

Configure your clients to use the 2025-02-19 version of the API to enable previewing.

For applications configured with official loaders and the presentation tool, presentation will preview Content Releases as expected. We're working to provide guidance for custom implementations in the future, however the preferred path is Presentation tool and Loaders.

Follow our guides for Visual Editing to configure presentation in your application.

Supported plugins

Official plugins have been updated to support Releases. We recommend updating to the latest versions of any official plugins to ensure full compatibility.