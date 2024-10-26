Live Content API reference

The Live Content API is a more flexible and performant alternative to the Listen API.

This is a live API adhering to the Server Sent Events standard. It streams sync tags as they become invalid.

GET /vX/data/live/events/<dataset>

Protip By setting the version to vX , you're opting into the experimental version of the API that includes the live content capabilities. This opt-in is only effective for requests made with it and has no lasting impact on your project.

The API does not require authentication. Since tags are opaque, we don’t consider these to pose any risk of information leakage.

Headers

last-event-id : An optional start event ID (”position”). If provided, it must be a previously returned event ID. The stream will continue with the next event following this position. A client can choose to pick any ID it has seen, but the intent is to allow a client to continue after disconnecting. If not given, the stream starts at the end, i.e. only new tags will be returned. If not usable (e.g. invalid encoding, or we have truncated the underlying stream so it no longer refers to a valid position, or it is not within a valid range), the first message emitted will be a restart message, and the stream will start at the end. We don’t guarantee the “lifetime” of a position. A client should always be prepared to receive a restart message. A client should assume a restart message invalidates earlier positions.

Response

200 OK: If a streaming operation is started successfully.

406 Unacceptable: If the Accept header does not include text/event-stream .

header does not include . All errors are represented as other standard status code unless they occur after the stream have been started, in which case they are represented as error events.

Response headers

content-type will be text/event-stream .

Response body

The response body is a Server-Sent Events stream

The API may choose to disconnect at any time. It is the client’s responsibility to reconnect and continue from the last position.

SSE Messages

Welcome message

event : welcome

Restart

event : restart

Tags

In this message, the id field is the position.

id : MXxhYVlRejdGZUpPMA data : { "tags" : [ "tag1" , "tag2" ] }

Error

event : error data : { "status" : 500 , "message" : "Internal Server Error" }

Keepalive

An empty comment, as with the listener API.