Experimental feature
Live Content API reference
The sync tag invalidation API underlying the Live Content API
The Live Content API is a more flexible and performant alternative to the Listen API.
This is a live API adhering to the Server Sent Events standard. It streams sync tags as they become invalid.
GET /vX/data/live/events/<dataset>
Protip
By setting the version to
vX, you're opting into the experimental version of the API that includes the live content capabilities. This opt-in is only effective for requests made with it and has no lasting impact on your project.
The API does not require authentication. Since tags are opaque, we don’t consider these to pose any risk of information leakage.
last-event-id: An optional start event ID (”position”).
- If provided, it must be a previously returned event ID. The stream will continue with the next event following this position. A client can choose to pick any ID it has seen, but the intent is to allow a client to continue after disconnecting.
- If not given, the stream starts at the end, i.e. only new tags will be returned.
- If not usable (e.g. invalid encoding, or we have truncated the underlying stream so it no longer refers to a valid position, or it is not within a valid range), the first message emitted will be a
restartmessage, and the stream will start at the end.
- We don’t guarantee the “lifetime” of a position. A client should always be prepared to receive a
restartmessage. A client should assume a
restartmessage invalidates earlier positions.
- 200 OK: If a streaming operation is started successfully.
- 406 Unacceptable: If the
Acceptheader does not include
text/event-stream.
- All errors are represented as other standard status code unless they occur after the stream have been started, in which case they are represented as
errorevents.
content-typewill be
text/event-stream.
- The response body is a Server-Sent Events stream
- The API may choose to disconnect at any time. It is the client’s responsibility to reconnect and continue from the last position.
event: welcome
event: restart
In this message, the
id field is the position.
id: MXxhYVlRejdGZUpPMA
data: {"tags": ["tag1","tag2"]}
event: error
data: {"status": 500, "message": "Internal Server Error"}
An empty comment, as with the listener API.
: