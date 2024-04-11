Enable and configure Comments
Learn how to enable and configure the Comments feature in Sanity Studio.
Comments are available as an opt-out beta feature for all paid plans in Sanity Studio. This article walks studio maintainers through enabling and configuring comments for their projects.
Paid feature
This article discusses a feature that is available for projects on the Growth plan and up. Visit our pricing page to learn about Sanity's different plan offerings.
- Sanity Studio v3.32.0 or later (latest is always recommended)
- Project on a supported plan
Comments are enabled by default for all paid plans. To disable comments, set
document.unstable_comments.enabled to
false in your studio configuration file:
// ./sanity.config.ts|js
export default defineConfig({
// ... rest of config
document: {
unstable_comments: {
enabled: false,
},
},
});
Gotcha
Disabling comments hides them in the studio, but existing comments persist in the add-on comment dataset.
To enable comments only for specific document types, use an arrow function:
// ./sanity.config.ts|js
export default defineConfig({
// ... rest of config
document: {
unstable_comments: {
enabled: (ctx) => {
return ctx.documentType == 'whitepaper';
},
},
},
});
To enable comments for multiple document types, use an array:
// ./sanity.config.ts|js
const COMMENTS_ENABLED = ['article', 'blog', 'whitepaper'];
export default defineConfig({
// ... rest of config
document: {
unstable_comments: {
enabled: (ctx) => {
return COMMENTS_ENABLED.includes(ctx.documentType);
},
},
},
});
To keep everything neat and tidy, comments are stored parallel to your content in a complimentary dataset, along with other workflow and collaboration data, such as Comments.
These datasets:
- Do not count toward the data limit of your current plan.
- Do not incur any extra costs for your project.
- Are listed in the project management pages under Datasets, along with all existing datasets for a project.
- Include a distinctive suffix in the dataset name. This is a best-effort attempt, and the result may vary, depending on the character length of the name of the related document dataset. Examples:
<related-document-dataset>-comments
-
<related-document-dataset>-cmts
-
<related-document-dataset>-cmt
-
<related-document-dataset>-c
- Are searchable: you can query comment datasets with GROQ or GraphQL. This means they can also be used with GROQ-powered Webhooks.
Gotcha
Deleting an add-on comment dataset permanently removes all comments. To restore commenting after deletion, reload the studio instance to create a new, empty comment dataset.