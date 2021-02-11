Dataset
Interact with datasets in your project
usage: sanity dataset [--default] [-v|--version] [-d|--debug] [-h|--help] <command> [<args>]
Commands:
alias You can manage your dataset alias using this command.
copy Copies a dataset including its assets to a new dataset
create Create a new dataset within your project
delete Delete a dataset within your project
export Export dataset to local filesystem as a gzipped tarball
import Import documents to given dataset from ndjson file
list List datasets of your project
visibility Set visibility of a dataset
See 'sanity help dataset <command>' for specific information on a subcommand.