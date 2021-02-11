Pricing update: Free users
Dataset

Interact with datasets in your project

usage: sanity dataset [--default] [-v|--version] [-d|--debug] [-h|--help] <command> [<args>]

Commands:
   alias       You can manage your dataset alias using this command.
   copy        Copies a dataset including its assets to a new dataset
   create      Create a new dataset within your project
   delete      Delete a dataset within your project
   export      Export dataset to local filesystem as a gzipped tarball
   import      Import documents to given dataset from ndjson file
   list        List datasets of your project
   visibility  Set visibility of a dataset

See 'sanity help dataset <command>' for specific information on a subcommand.

Updated on February 11, 2021

