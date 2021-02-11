usage: sanity dataset [ --default ] [ -v|--version ] [ -d|--debug ] [ -h|--help ] < command > [ < args > ] Commands: alias You can manage your dataset alias using this command. copy Copies a dataset including its assets to a new dataset create Create a new dataset within your project delete Delete a dataset within your project export Export dataset to local filesystem as a gzipped tarball import Import documents to given dataset from ndjson file list List datasets of your project visibility Set visibility of a dataset See 'sanity help dataset < command > ' for specific information on a subcommand.