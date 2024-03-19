Request logs data reference

This article describes the file format and data structure delivered by the API request log feature.

File Format

Files are GZIPPED in NDJSON format.

File Content

The logs will contain detailed HTTP event information, with each line representing an individual event.

Available data

Field ID Field name Type Description Mapping insertId Insert ID String Unique identifier for log entry. Used in deduplication processes. body.insertId traceId Trace ID String Can appear for multiple log entries. Useful for Sanity Support. traceId spanId Span ID String Can appear for multiple log entries. Useful for Sanity Support. spanId timestamp Timestamp String Time of request in RFC3339 UTC format. timestamp projectId Project ID String Sanity Project ID associated with the request. attributes.sanity.projectId datasetName Dataset Name String Sanity Dataset associated with the request. Not all APIs require a dataset name. attributes.sanity.dataset domain Request Type String Type of request (API, APICDN, CDN). Useful for understanding API vs API CDN and asset usage. attributes.sanity.domain requestMethod Request Method String HTTP Verb used (e.g., GET, POST). Useful for differentiating request types. body.requestMethod requestUrl Full URL String Unaltered URL received by Sanity including query parameters. body.requestUrl groqQueryIdentifier GROQ Query Identifier String Hashed version of the GROQ query string without parameters. Useful for grouping similar queries. attributes.sanity.groqQueryIdentifier apiVersion API Version String API version used, formatted as v[number] or v[YYYY-MM-DD]. Not applicable to asset requests. attributes.sanity.apiVersion tags Tags String[] Array of tags supplied by the caller. Useful for grouping requests by business needs. See attributes.sanity.tags referer Referrer String Referrer URL of the request, as defined in HTTP/1.1 Header Field Definitions. body.referer userAgent User Agent String User agent sent by the client, optional. Example format provided. body.userAgent remoteIp Remote IP String IP address (IPv4 or IPv6) of the client that issued the HTTP request. Includes port information if available. body.remoteIp studioRequest Is Studio Request Boolean Indicates if the request was sent from Sanity Studio. attributes.sanity.studioRequest returnStatus Return Status Integer Response code indicating the status of the response (e.g., 200, 404). body.responseStatus requestSize Request Size String Size of the HTTP request message in bytes, in int64 format. body.requestSize responseSize Response Size String Size of the HTTP response message sent back to the client in bytes, in int64 format. Used for metering bandwidth body.responseSize duration Response Time Decimal Number of millisecond between request and response within the service. Useful for performance analysis. Does not account for network latency. body.duration endpoint Endpoint String The endpoint used in the request, e.g. graphql is used for GraphQL calls while query or mutate are GROQ calls. attributes.sanity.endpoint

Example output

{ "timestamp" : "2024-01-03T13:36:56.87202961Z" , "traceId" : "b48b918db42f0f0786702fa3ef7f6451" "spanId" : "be245ae33db3cdaf" "severityText" : "info" , "severityNumber" : 9 , "body" : { "duration" : 32 , "insertId" : "asdf93n03nasdf" , "method" : "GET" , "referer" : "" , "remoteIp" : "34.79.228.45" , "requestSize" : "421" , "responseSize" : "936" , "status" : 200 , "url" : "https://0ekpuoxg.apicdn.sanity.io/v2022-09-01/data/query/cache-delay?query=%0A%2A%5B_id+%3D%3D+%22cache-delay%22%5D%5B0%5D%7B%0A++++%22timestampUnixMs%22%3A+dateTime%28_updatedAt%29+-+dateTime%28%221970-01-01T00%3A00%3A00Z%22%29%2C%0A++++%22counter%22%3A+counter%0A%7D%0A" , "userAgent" : "python-requests/2.21.0" } , "resource" : { "service" : { "name" : "Sanity.io" , } , "sanity" : { "type" : "http_request" , "version" : "0.0.1" , } , } "attributes" : { "sanity" : { "projectId" : "exx11uqh" , "dataset" : "webhook-test" , "domain" : "api" , "endpoint" : "query" , "groqQueryIdentifier" : "somehash" , "apiVersion" : "2022-09-01" , "tags" : [ ] , "studioRequest" : false } } }

File delivery for projects on enterprise plans

We key the object using Hive partitioning with the following format:

gs://event-logs/project_id=[string]/kind=[event-type:string]/dt=[date:DATE]/[file-name:string].ndjson.gz

This allows data to be loaded into various platforms with the project ID, data type, and date used as partitioning properties.