Request logs data reference

The article explains the file format and data structure of the API request log feature, detailing the content and available data.

This article describes the file format and data structure delivered by the API request log feature.

File Format

Files are GZIPPED in NDJSON format.

File Content

The logs will contain detailed HTTP event information, with each line representing an individual event.

Available data

Field IDField nameTypeDescriptionMapping
insertIdInsert IDStringUnique identifier for log entry. Used in deduplication processes.body.insertId
traceIdTrace IDStringCan appear for multiple log entries. Useful for Sanity Support.traceId
spanIdSpan IDStringCan appear for multiple log entries. Useful for Sanity Support.spanId
timestampTimestampStringTime of request in RFC3339 UTC format.timestamp
projectIdProject IDStringSanity Project ID associated with the request.attributes.sanity.projectId
datasetNameDataset NameStringSanity Dataset associated with the request. Not all APIs require a dataset name.attributes.sanity.dataset
domain Request TypeStringType of request (API, APICDN, CDN). Useful for understanding API vs API CDN and asset usage.attributes.sanity.domain
requestMethodRequest MethodStringHTTP Verb used (e.g., GET, POST). Useful for differentiating request types.body.requestMethod
requestUrlFull URLStringUnaltered URL received by Sanity including query parameters.body.requestUrl
groqQueryIdentifierGROQ Query IdentifierStringHashed version of the GROQ query string without parameters. Useful for grouping similar queries.attributes.sanity.groqQueryIdentifier
apiVersionAPI VersionStringAPI version used, formatted as v[number] or v[YYYY-MM-DD]. Not applicable to asset requests.attributes.sanity.apiVersion
tagsTagsString[]Array of tags supplied by the caller. Useful for grouping requests by business needs. See attributes.sanity.tags
refererReferrerStringReferrer URL of the request, as defined in HTTP/1.1 Header Field Definitions.body.referer
userAgentUser AgentStringUser agent sent by the client, optional. Example format provided.body.userAgent
remoteIpRemote IPStringIP address (IPv4 or IPv6) of the client that issued the HTTP request. Includes port information if available.body.remoteIp
studioRequestIs Studio RequestBooleanIndicates if the request was sent from Sanity Studio.attributes.sanity.studioRequest
returnStatusReturn StatusIntegerResponse code indicating the status of the response (e.g., 200, 404).body.responseStatus
requestSizeRequest SizeStringSize of the HTTP request message in bytes, in int64 format.body.requestSize
responseSizeResponse SizeStringSize of the HTTP response message sent back to the client in bytes, in int64 format. Used for metering bandwidthbody.responseSize
durationResponse TimeDecimalNumber of millisecond between request and response within the service. Useful for performance analysis. Does not account for network latency.body.duration
endpointEndpointStringThe endpoint used in the request, e.g. graphql is used for GraphQL calls while query or mutate are GROQ calls.attributes.sanity.endpoint

Example output

{
	"timestamp": "2024-01-03T13:36:56.87202961Z",
	"traceId": "b48b918db42f0f0786702fa3ef7f6451"
	"spanId": "be245ae33db3cdaf"
	"severityText": "info", // info = <400, warn = <500, error = >500
	"severityNumber": 9, // info = 9, warn = 13, error = 17
	"body": {
    "duration": 32,
		"insertId": "asdf93n03nasdf",
		"method": "GET",
		"referer": "",
    "remoteIp": "34.79.228.45",
    "requestSize": "421",
    "responseSize": "936",
    "status": 200,
    "url": "https://0ekpuoxg.apicdn.sanity.io/v2022-09-01/data/query/cache-delay?query=%0A%2A%5B_id+%3D%3D+%22cache-delay%22%5D%5B0%5D%7B%0A++++%22timestampUnixMs%22%3A+dateTime%28_updatedAt%29+-+dateTime%28%221970-01-01T00%3A00%3A00Z%22%29%2C%0A++++%22counter%22%3A+counter%0A%7D%0A",
    "userAgent": "python-requests/2.21.0"
	},
	"resource": {
		"service": {
			"name": "Sanity.io",
		},
		"sanity": {
			"type": "http_request",
			"version": "0.0.1",
		},
	}
	"attributes": { // information extracted/parsed from the glb log
		"sanity": {
			"projectId": "exx11uqh",
		  "dataset": "webhook-test",
		  "domain": "api",
			"endpoint": "query",
			"groqQueryIdentifier": "somehash",
			"apiVersion": "2022-09-01",
			"tags": [],
			"studioRequest": false
		}
	}
}

File delivery for projects on enterprise plans

We key the object using Hive partitioning with the following format:

gs://event-logs/project_id=[string]/kind=[event-type:string]/dt=[date:DATE]/[file-name:string].ndjson.gz

This allows data to be loaded into various platforms with the project ID, data type, and date used as partitioning properties.

Updated on March 19, 2024

