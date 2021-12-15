Document
Everything in the Studio starts with the
document. A document is what you create and edit in the studio—all the other types you may define live inside the
documents. In the default studio configuration, the document-types are the ones that will be listed in the content-column.
Properties
REQUIREDnamestring
The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
document.
REQUIREDfieldsarray
The fields of this object. At least one field is required. Documented here.
fieldsetsarray
A list of fieldsets that fields may belong to. Documented here.
initialValueDocumentOrResolverFunction
The initial value that will be used for all new documents created from this document type. Can be either a literal document value or a function that returns either a literal value or a promise that resolves to a document value.
liveEditboolean
Turns off drafts when set to
true.
orderingsarray
A declaration of possible ways to order documents of this type, documented here.
previewobject
Use this to implement an override for the default preview for this type. Documentation here.
titlestring
Human readable label for the document.
At its core, a document is a JSON-object that has a unique
_id, timestamps (
_createdAt,
_updatedAt) and revision-marker
_rev.
The
document type is used to define the structure of a document that can be stored in our data store. You can think of a document as an object that, in addition to the fields you define, also has a unique id, (
_id), a field for tracking created time and last updated time (
_createdAt and
_updatedAt) and a revision marker (
_rev). Only documents can be referred to from other documents or retrieved by id and only document types will listed and creatable in the studio.
Apart from the above, documents are defined just like regular objects, so see the documentation of the object type for more info about how to define documents.
Input
{
title: 'Movie',
name: 'movie',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
title: 'Title',
name: 'title',
type: 'string'
},
{
title: 'Poster',
name: 'poster',
type: 'image'
},
{
title: 'Directors',
name: 'directors',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'string'}]
}
]
}
Output
{
"_type": "movie",
"_id": "2106a34f-315f-44bc-929b-bf8e9a3eba0d",
// ... _createdAt, _updatedAt, _rev omitted
"title": "Alien",
"poster": {... <an image object> ...},
"directors": ["Ridley Scott"]
}