The document type is used to define the structure of a document that can be stored in our data store. You can think of a document as an object that, in addition to the fields you define, also has a unique id, ( _id ), a field for tracking created time and last updated time ( _createdAt and _updatedAt ) and a revision marker ( _rev ). Only documents can be referred to from other documents or retrieved by id and only document types will listed and creatable in the studio.

Apart from the above, documents are defined just like regular objects, so see the documentation of the object type for more info about how to define documents.