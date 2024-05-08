Loaders: Enhanced content fetching for Visual Editing

Loaders enable enhanced content fetching capabilities for Visual Editing. They provide a unified way to load content from your Sanity Content Lake into your front-end application, seamlessly supporting both server-side rendering (SSR) and client-side rendering (CSR) for GROQ and GraphQL.

This article provides a high-level overview and introduction to Loaders. It is valuable reading for those who want to understand better how they work and why they are beneficial.

You can head over here for implementation guides and links to tooling:

What are Loaders?

With Loaders, you can integrate Visual Editing functionality into your application, allowing content editors to make real-time updates directly from the Sanity Studio. Loaders handle the complexities of fetching and synchronizing data between the Content Lake and your application, ensuring a smooth editing experience.

If you have used Sanity before, you can think of Loaders like an enhanced client that reduce the complexity that goes into accommodating a full Visual Editing experience.

Key benefits of using Loaders include:

Simplified data fetching: Loaders provide a consistent API for fetching content, regardless of whether you're using server- or client-side rendering (or both)

Real-time updates: Thanks to Loaders' live-updating capabilities, changes made in Sanity Studio are instantly reflected in your application.

Seamless Visual Editing integration: Loaders enable the rendering of interactive overlays in your application, allowing editors to click on content and edit it directly in the Studio.

Makes your front end compatible with future improvements for Sanity’s Visual Editing suite.

Loaders are primarily implemented using a framework-specific toolkit (like next-sanity or the Sanity module for Nuxt). They support both GraphQL and GROQ, and for cases where there is no framework-specific tooling or you are using no framework, you can also rely on the core Loader library.

Using Loaders to enable Visual Editing

Loaders and the Visual Editing tooling are designed for progressive disclosure. That means you can start by adding Loaders only for fetching content server-side, and then, when the need arises, you can add a client-side loader to accommodate a faster and richer Visual Editing experience.

import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react" ; import Posts from "~/components/Posts" ; import { useQuery } from "~/sanity/loader" ; import { loadQuery } from "~/sanity/loader.server" ; import { POSTS_QUERY } from "~/sanity/queries" ; export const loader = async ( ) => { const initial = await loadQuery ( POSTS_QUERY ) ; return { initial , query : POSTS_QUERY , params : { } } ; } ; export default function Index ( ) { const { initial , query , params } = useLoaderData < typeof loader > ( ) ; const { data , loading } = useQuery < typeof initial . data > ( query , params , { initial , } ) ; if ( loading && ! data ) { return < div > Loading preview... </ div > ; } return data ? < Posts posts = { data } /> : null ; }

Requirements

For Loaders to work with Visual Editing, there are a couple of requirements to how your front end application:

Minimum requirements

Server-side rendering and route and/or component-based data loading

A server-side token with read permissions

A way to pass the toggle for authenticated and enabled preview mode to the server

Recommended requirements

A framework that supports client-side rehydration, like React, Vue, or Svelte

A framework that has a built-in draft/preview mode, like Next.js or Nuxt, or a way to pass

What about Visual Editing for static site generators (SSGs)?

While static site generators can make it simple to build websites, they are not well-suited for providing a Visual Editing experience for content teams. Static site generators pre-render pages at build time, meaning any content changes require a full or partial site rebuild. This usually doesn't scale well as the site grows and does not provide the real-time editing experience that Loaders enable.

However, some frameworks, like Astro, also support server-side rendering. Suppose you wish to use static site generation for your production builds. In that case, a strategy can be to set up a secondary deployment for previews that uses server-side rendering with Loaders.

To provide the best Visual Editing experience for your content teams, we recommend using a framework that supports server-side rendering and client-side hydration, such as Next.js, Remix, Nuxt.js, or SvelteKit. These frameworks allow you to leverage the full power of Loaders, including real-time updates and interactive editing overlays.

New projects

For new (greenfield) projects, we recommend implementing Loaders from the start and setting up both server- and client-side loaders.

If you use GROQ, we also recommend collating and exporting queries in the same file, making query reuse easier across the server-side and client-side loaders.

Existing projects

For existing (brownfield) projects, you can progressively adopt Loaders to enable Visual Editing capabilities. Start by implementing server-side Loaders to fetch content from the Content Lake during server-side rendering. This lets you render draft content in preview mode without requiring client-side fetching.

When integrating Loaders into an existing project, consider the following high-level steps: