Roles Reference
API endpoints for managing roles, grants, and permissions
A list of endpoints for dealing with users, grants, and roles for individual projects.
GET /projects/${projectId}/grants
Request
curl --request GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/projects/${projectId}/grants' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${Bearer token}'
Output
{
"sanity.project": [
{
"grants": [
{
"name": "createSession",
"params": {}
},
{
"name": "delete",
"params": {}
},
{
"name": "deployStudio",
"params": {}
},
{
"name": "read",
"params": {}
},
{
"name": "update",
"params": {}
}
],
"config": {}
}
],
// ... other grants
}
GET /projects/${projectId}/roles
Input
curl --request GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/projects/${projectId}/roles' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${Bearer Token}'
Response
[
{
"name": "administrator",
"title": "Administrator",
"description": "Administrate projects",
"isCustom": false,
"projectId": "3do82whm",
"grants": {
"sanity.document.filter.mode": [
{
"grants": [
{
"name": "mode",
"params": {
"mode": "publish",
"history": true,
"datasetPolicyName": "default"
}
}
],
"config": {
"filter": "_id in path(\"**\")"
}
}
]
// ... additional grants
}
}
// ... additional roles
]
GET /projects/${projectId}/permissionResourceSchemas
Request
curl --request GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/projects/${projectId}/permissionResourceSchemas' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${Bearer Token}'
Output
[
{
"id": "srp-2ve36erw",
"title": "Sanity Document Filter",
"description": "Defines a permission resource for a filtered collection of Sanity documents",
"name": "sanity.document.filter",
"config": [
{
"name": "filter",
"type": "string",
"title": "Filter",
"description": "GROQ filter limiting the document collection"
}
],
"permissions": [
{
"name": "update",
"title": "Update",
"description": "View history for documents matching the filter",
"params": [
{
"name": "datasetPolicyName",
"type": "string",
"title": "Dataset Policy Name",
"description": "A dataset policy name to scope the permission",
"defaultValue": "default"
}
]
},
{
"name": "read",
"title": "Read",
"description": "Read documents matching the filter",
"params": [
{
"name": "datasetPolicyName",
"type": "string",
"title": "Dataset Policy Name",
"description": "A dataset policy name to scope the permission",
"defaultValue": "default"
}
]
},
{
"name": "manage",
"title": "Manage",
"description": "Manage documents matching the filter",
"params": [
{
"name": "datasetPolicyName",
"type": "string",
"title": "Dataset Policy Name",
"description": "A dataset policy name to scope the permission",
"defaultValue": "default"
}
]
},
{
"name": "history",
"title": "History",
"description": "Read the history of documents matching the filter",
"params": [
{
"name": "datasetPolicyName",
"type": "string",
"title": "Dataset Policy Name",
"description": "A dataset policy name to scope the permission",
"defaultValue": "default"
}
]
},
{
"name": "editHistory",
"title": "Edit History",
"description": "Edit the history of documents matching the filter",
"params": [
{
"name": "datasetPolicyName",
"type": "string",
"title": "Dataset Policy Name",
"description": "A dataset policy name to scope the permission",
"defaultValue": "default"
}
]
},
{
"name": "create",
"title": "Create",
"description": "Create documents matching the filter",
"params": [
{
"name": "datasetPolicyName",
"type": "string",
"title": "Dataset Policy Name",
"description": "A dataset policy name to scope the permission",
"defaultValue": "default"
}
]
}
]
}
]
GET /projects/${projectId}/acl
Request
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/projects/${projectId}/acl' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${Bearer Token}'
Output
[
{
"projectUserId": "p.....",
"roles": [
{
"name": "administrator",
"title": "Administrator"
}
],
"isRobot": false
}
]
PUT /projects/${projectId}/acl/${userId}
Request
curl --location --request PUT 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/projects/${projectId}/acl/${userId}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "roleName": "${roleName}" }'
DELETE /projects/${projectId}/acl/${userId}
Request
curl --request DELETE 'https://api.sanity.io/vX/projects/${projectId}/acl/${userId}' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${Bearer Token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "roleName": "${roleToRemove}" }'
API endpoints allowing inspection and modifications of roles and users in an organization.
GET /organizations/${organizationID}/acl
Request
curl -X GET /organizations/${organizationId}/acl
Response
[
{
"sanityUserId": "g...",
"roles": [
{
"name": "administrator",
"title": "Administrator"
}
]
},
{
"sanityUserId": "g...",
"roles": [
{
"name": "administrator",
"title": "Administrator"
}
]
}
]
GET /organizations/${organizationId}/acl/${sanityUserId}
PUT /organizations/${organizationId}/acl/${sanityUserId}
Request
curl -X PUT /organizations/${organizationId}/acl/${sanityUserId} \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{roleName:"editor"}'
Response
HTTP 201 Created
DELETE /organizations/${organizationId}/acl/${sanityUserId}
Request
curl -X DELETE /organizations/${organizationId}/acl/${sanityUserId} \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{roleName:"editor"}'
Response
HTTP 200 OK
GET /organizations/${organizationId}/grants
Request
curl -X GET /organizations/${organizationId}/grants \
GET /projects/${projectId}/datasets/${datasetName}/acl
Request
curl -X GET https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/${projectId}/datasets/${datasetName}/acl
Response
[
{
"filter": "_id in path(\"**\")",
"grants": ["read", "update", "create", "history"]
}
]
GET /projects/${projectId}/datasets/${datasetName}/grants
Request
curl -X GET https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/${projectId}/datasets/${datasetName}/grants
Output
{
"sanity.document.filter.mode": [
{
"grants": [
{
"name": "mode",
"params": {
"mode": "publish",
"history": true,
"datasetPolicyName": "default"
}
}
],
"config": {
"filter": "_id in path(\"**\")"
}
}
]
}