Roles Reference

[ { "id" : "srp-2ve36erw" , "title" : "Sanity Document Filter" , "description" : "Defines a permission resource for a filtered collection of Sanity documents" , "name" : "sanity.document.filter" , "config" : [ { "name" : "filter" , "type" : "string" , "title" : "Filter" , "description" : "GROQ filter limiting the document collection" } ] , "permissions" : [ { "name" : "update" , "title" : "Update" , "description" : "View history for documents matching the filter" , "params" : [ { "name" : "datasetPolicyName" , "type" : "string" , "title" : "Dataset Policy Name" , "description" : "A dataset policy name to scope the permission" , "defaultValue" : "default" } ] } , { "name" : "read" , "title" : "Read" , "description" : "Read documents matching the filter" , "params" : [ { "name" : "datasetPolicyName" , "type" : "string" , "title" : "Dataset Policy Name" , "description" : "A dataset policy name to scope the permission" , "defaultValue" : "default" } ] } , { "name" : "manage" , "title" : "Manage" , "description" : "Manage documents matching the filter" , "params" : [ { "name" : "datasetPolicyName" , "type" : "string" , "title" : "Dataset Policy Name" , "description" : "A dataset policy name to scope the permission" , "defaultValue" : "default" } ] } , { "name" : "history" , "title" : "History" , "description" : "Read the history of documents matching the filter" , "params" : [ { "name" : "datasetPolicyName" , "type" : "string" , "title" : "Dataset Policy Name" , "description" : "A dataset policy name to scope the permission" , "defaultValue" : "default" } ] } , { "name" : "editHistory" , "title" : "Edit History" , "description" : "Edit the history of documents matching the filter" , "params" : [ { "name" : "datasetPolicyName" , "type" : "string" , "title" : "Dataset Policy Name" , "description" : "A dataset policy name to scope the permission" , "defaultValue" : "default" } ] } , { "name" : "create" , "title" : "Create" , "description" : "Create documents matching the filter" , "params" : [ { "name" : "datasetPolicyName" , "type" : "string" , "title" : "Dataset Policy Name" , "description" : "A dataset policy name to scope the permission" , "defaultValue" : "default" } ] } ] } ]