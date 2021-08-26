Projects, organizations, and billing

All projects on Sanity.io can be tied to an organization. An organization holds contact and billing information, and can have administrators, billing managers, and developers added to them. Agencies and freelancers can initiate projects and create organizations for their clients for a smooth hand-over.

Gotcha Looking to add a project to an organization? Projects are always assigned to an individual upon creation and can then be moved to an organization via the Manage interface.

Creating a new organization

Log into manage.sanity.io Select a project and go to Settings Under General you'll find the “Organization” heading Here you can either select an organization you're already a member of, or create a new one from the link Fill in the Payment details and hit Save

Managing an organization

Log into manage.sanity.io Projects will be listed out and sectioned by the organizations you're member of In the organization headings, push the “edit organization” link to go to its settings In the organization settings you get an overview over existing projects, as well as the team, billing information, and GDPR information.

Adding contact details for EU representative and Data Protection Officer (DPO)

Follow the steps for managing your organization Under Settings you'll find buttons for adding contact details for your EU representative and Data Protection Officer

Deleting an organization