Tools cheat sheet

Tools are a powerful way to add additional functionality to Sanity Studio. Here are some ways of customizing how tools work within Studio.

Ordering of tools

Tools are ordered as they are added in the tools array, followed by tools that are added via plugins in the plugins array. A tool within a plugin can override the default ordering via the studio.components.toolMenu.tools property in the plugin config. And likewise, you can edit this order by accessing this property yourself in the config. This does not affect which tool opens by default when the Studio loads.

In the example below, the Structure tool always comes first in the menu. Without this update, the two custom tools would come before the Structure tool in the navigation bar.

export default defineConfig ( { name : 'default' , title : 'example' , projectId : '<project-id>' , dataset : 'production' , studio : { components : { toolMenu : ( props ) => { const { tools , renderDefault } = props const structureTool = tools . find ( ( { name } ) => name == 'structure' ) const otherTools = tools . filter ( ( { name } ) => name != 'structure' ) if ( ! structureTool ) { return renderDefault ( props ) } return props . renderDefault ( { ... props , tools : [ structureTool , ... otherTools ] , } ) } , } , } , plugins : [ structureTool ( ) ] , tools : [ myCustomTool , myOtherCustomTool ] , schema : { types : schemaTypes , } , } )

Configure the default tool

Sometimes you need to order the tools in the navigation bar, like in the ordering example above, but you want a specific tool to open when the Studio loads. In this case, use the tools property in the configuration to sort the tools array.

In this example, the (prev, context) callback pattern sorts the array and places the vision tool in the front.

export default defineConfig ( { name : 'default' , title : 'example' , projectId : '<project-id>' , dataset : 'production' , tools : ( prev , context ) => { return prev . sort ( ( a , b ) => { if ( a . name === 'vision' ) { return - 1 } return 1 } ) } } )

This won't change the visual order in the navigation bar, but now the Vision tool opens by default when you visit the Studio. Combine this approach with the tool ordering approach to fully configure the navigation order and default tool.

Display only in development environments

Sometimes you need to display a tool only in development environments. You can import and use the isDev boolean helper to check the state of the environment. In this example, the Studio displays the Vision and Structure tools in development, but just the Structure tool in other environments.

import { defineConfig , isDev } from 'sanity' import { structureTool } from 'sanity/structure' import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision' export default defineConfig ( { plugins : isDev ? [ structureTool ( ) , visionTool ( ) ] : [ structureTool ( ) ] , } )

Conditionally render tools based on role

Sometimes you want to display tools for specific user roles. There are a few ways to do this. In this example, administrators have access to all tools while all other users can only use the Structure tool.

const userTools = [ 'structure' ] export default defineConfig ( { name : 'default' , title : 'example' , projectId : '<project-id>' , dataset : 'production' , plugins : [ structureTool ( ) , visionTool ( ) ] , tools : ( prev , context ) => { const { currentUser } = context if ( currentUser ?. roles . find ( ( role ) => role . name != 'administrator' ) ) { return prev . filter ( ( tool ) => userTools . includes ( tool . name ) ) } return [ ... prev ] } , } )

Alternatively, if you only need to adjust a single tool, this example limits the vision tool to only administrators.

export default defineConfig ( { name : 'default' , title : 'example' , projectId : '<project-id>' , dataset : 'production' , plugins : [ structureTool ( ) , visionTool ( ) ] , tools : ( prev , context ) => { const { currentUser } = context const isAdmin = currentUser ?. roles . some ( ( role ) => role . name === 'administrator' ) return isAdmin ? prev : prev . filter ( ( tool ) => tool . name !== 'vision' ) } , } )