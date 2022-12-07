Skip to content
Document API

The document configuration API lets you add document actions and badges to your studio, as well as setting the default options for new documents and define a production URL resolver.

Properties

  • actionsarray | DocumentActionComponent[]

    Accepts an array of document action components, or a callback function that resolves to the same. The callback function receives the existing actions array as its first argument and a context object as its second. Read more about document actions.

  • badgesarray | DocumentBadgeComponent[]

    Accepts an array of document badge components, or a callback function that resolves to the same. The callback function receives the existing badges array as its first argument and a context object as its second. Read more about document badges.

  • productionUrlstring | function

    Constructs a production URL for previews or other purposes. Accepts a static string or a more helpful callback function called with the existing value as the first argument and a context object as the second.

    If specified, an "Open preview" option in the document context menu of your studio.

  • newDocumentOptionsfunction | NewDocumentOptionsResolver

    Accepts a callback function that returns an array of new document options templates. The callback is called with the array of existing templates and a context object as arguments.

Updated on December 7, 2022

