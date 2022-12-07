Installation

There are a few ways of creating new Sanity Studios:

If you’re new to Sanity, we recommend trying the Getting started guide

You can initiate a new studio from a command line interface (CLI)

You can launch a new starter template

You can install the sanity dependency and embed a studio in an exciting project

New to Sanity?

If you're new to Sanity, we highly recommend following the Getting started guide. It will take you through:

Creating a project

Initiating a studio

Creating schemas

Working and publishing content

Integrating content from Sanity into a frontend

Initiating from the CLI

Launching a studio from the CLI is typically useful when you:

are starting a new project

prefer to figure tools out on your own

need to quickly set up a content backend

To install and run the Sanity Studio development server locally, you will need to have Node and npm installed (or an npm-compatible JavaScript runtime).

To initiate a new Studio, you can run the following command using a package manager:

npm create sanity@latest yarn create sanity@latest pnpm create sanity@latest

The CLI will take you through creating or signing into an account, as well as choosing a studio template, TypeScript, preferred package manager, etc. It will make a new folder on the desired path and bootstrap a studio with the necessary configuration.

Once the CLI has installed the studio, you can cd go into the studio folder and run npm run dev to start the local development server.

Templates

You can explore starter templates on Sanity Exchange. Templates will generally let you launch a complete project including a frontend for a specific use case. They can be a great way to explore what it looks like to use Sanity with different technologies.

Explore templates for Sanity Studio

Adding Sanity to an existing project

Sanity Studio comes as a single dependency and a React component and is ESM-ready. That means that you can in principle mount the Studio application in any web application, as long as the hosting provider supports adding redirects to all of the Studio's sub-routes.

Learn more about embedding the Studio in other projects.