Installation
How to install and initiate a new Sanity Studio project
There are a few ways of creating new Sanity Studios:
- If you’re new to Sanity, we recommend trying the Getting started guide
- You can initiate a new studio from a command line interface (CLI)
- You can launch a new starter template
- You can install the
sanitydependency and embed a studio in an exciting project
If you're new to Sanity, we highly recommend following the Getting started guide. It will take you through:
- Creating a project
- Initiating a studio
- Creating schemas
- Working and publishing content
- Integrating content from Sanity into a frontend
Launching a studio from the CLI is typically useful when you:
- are starting a new project
- prefer to figure tools out on your own
- need to quickly set up a content backend
To install and run the Sanity Studio development server locally, you will need to have Node and npm installed (or an npm-compatible JavaScript runtime).
To initiate a new Studio, you can run the following command using a package manager:
npm create sanity@latest
# Alternatives
yarn create sanity@latest
pnpm create sanity@latest
The CLI will take you through creating or signing into an account, as well as choosing a studio template, TypeScript, preferred package manager, etc. It will make a new folder on the desired path and bootstrap a studio with the necessary configuration.
Once the CLI has installed the studio, you can
cd go into the studio folder and run
npm run dev to start the local development server.
You can explore starter templates on Sanity Exchange. Templates will generally let you launch a complete project including a frontend for a specific use case. They can be a great way to explore what it looks like to use Sanity with different technologies.
Sanity Studio comes as a single dependency and a React component and is ESM-ready. That means that you can in principle mount the Studio application in any web application, as long as the hosting provider supports adding redirects to all of the Studio's sub-routes.