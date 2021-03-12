The Activity Feed lets you investigate what happened in your Sanity instance. If you are uncertain how a a result of a scenario took place, you can use the Activity Feed to investigate what actually happened.

What is an event?

An event is created when a certain action in the system is performed. This can be by a user, by Sanity, or even by robots. An event contains information about what happened. All type of events differ by the action field. They each contain an ID as well, which is unique across all events. You can see a detailed overview over all the fields under Filtering.

How to get events

The Activity Log HTTP API is available at /activity . You can get all events through the /activity endpoint, or a single one with the ID of the Activity in question as a query string /activity?id=123 .

curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'

The endpoint will by default give you the events for all the projects you have access to. We therefore encourage you to filter on projectId and organizationId (if that applies to you).

Filtering

You can filter on all the fields in an event, even the metadata field which contains different data depending on what event it is.

Here's an exhaustive list of all the fields you can filter on:

action : A unique, per-event type, intended to be parsed, string of what action was performed

: A unique, per-event type, intended to be parsed, string of what action was performed actorEmail : The e-mail of the user that performed the action

: The e-mail of the user that performed the action actorId : The user ID of the user that performed the action

: The user ID of the user that performed the action actorName : The name of the user that performed the action

: The name of the user that performed the action correlationId : An ID used to reference multiple events that happened from one action

: An ID used to reference multiple events that happened from one action description : The description of the action that was performed

: The description of the action that was performed endTime : A date filter used to get events before this date

: A date filter used to get events before this date id : The ID of the event

: The ID of the event limit : How many events to get (defaults to 10, max 100)

: How many events to get (defaults to 10, max 100) metadata.* : Let's you filter on metadata. Explained below.

: Let's you filter on metadata. Explained below. offset : How many events to skip

: How many events to skip organizationDisplayName : The organization ID affected by the action that was performed

: The organization ID affected by the action that was performed organizationId : The organization ID affected by the action that was performed

: The organization ID affected by the action that was performed projectDisplayName : The name of the project affected by the action that was performed

: The name of the project affected by the action that was performed projectId : The project ID affected by the action that was performed

: The project ID affected by the action that was performed startTime : A date filter used to get events after this date

: A date filter used to get events after this date userId : The user ID of the user affected by the action that was performed

: The user ID of the user affected by the action that was performed userName : The name of the user affected by the action that was performed

: The name of the user affected by the action that was performed userEmail : The e-mail of the user affected by the action that was performed

: The e-mail of the user affected by the action that was performed version : The version of this specific event

You will get events in the order they actually happened (descending order based on their timestamp). If you want to go back in time, you would need to use the offset parameter. The limit and offset parameters go hand-in-hand when implementing paging as well.

For some of the parameters, it's also possible to specify them multiple times. Currently, this is projectId , organizationId .

The metadata field is a dictionary with values that are special to a certain event. Let's take the event when a user is added to a project.

{ "description" : "\"Anders\" joined the project with \"read\" access" , "projectId" : "xyz" , "action" : "project.members.create" , "metadata" : { "invitedBy" : "abc" , "role" : "read" } }

Here, you can see that the metadata field contains the invitedBy and role fields. We can filter on these using the dot syntax by "dotting" us into the metadata object: metadata.role . An example query can be found under Examples.

Exporting

When you want to get all the events without going through the API, you would want to export your events. This endpoint is available through /activity/export/csv . The only supported output format currently available is CSV.

Once you hit this endpoint, you will get a CSV file in return with all your events, given the filters you provide. This endpoint supports the same filters as the ones mentioned in the Filtering chapter.

Examples

All events for a project

You can get all the events for a certain project like this:

https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?projectId=xyz

All events for multiple projects

You can get all the events for two projects like this:

https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?projectId=abc&projectId=xyz

All events for a project in a time range

You can get all the events for a given project in February 2020 with this query:

https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?projectId=xyz&startTime=2020-02-01T00:00:00&endTime=2020-02-28T23:59:59

Last five events where a project was removed from an organization which a certain user performed

You can get last five events where a project was removed from an organization, which certain user performed in a specific organization (but not in a specific project) like this:

https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?organizationId=xyz&actorId=abc&action=organization.project.remove&limit=5

All events with filtering on metadata fields

You can get the latest "project invite accepted" events with filtering on who invited and what role the invited user got like this:

https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?action=project.members.create&metadata.invitedBy=xyz&metadata.role=read

Export all events for a certain project

https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity/export/csv?projectId=xyz

What is tracked

Not sure what to write here :sweat-smile:

Limitations

Exporting currently only supports CSV

You cannot affect the ordering of the outputted events

No wildcard support (yet)

Data retention (TBD)

