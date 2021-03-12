Activity Feed
The Activity Feed lets you investigate what happened in your Sanity instance. If you are uncertain how a a result of a scenario took place, you can use the Activity Feed to investigate what actually happened.
An event is created when a certain action in the system is performed. This can be by a user, by Sanity, or even by robots. An event contains information about what happened. All type of events differ by the
action field. They each contain an ID as well, which is unique across all events. You can see a detailed overview over all the fields under Filtering.
The Activity Log HTTP API is available at
/activity. You can get all events through the
/activity endpoint, or a single one with the ID of the Activity in question as a query string
/activity?id=123.
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
The endpoint will by default give you the events for all the projects you have access to. We therefore encourage you to filter on
projectId and
organizationId (if that applies to you).
You can filter on all the fields in an event, even the metadata field which contains different data depending on what event it is.
Here's an exhaustive list of all the fields you can filter on:
action: A unique, per-event type, intended to be parsed, string of what action was performed
actorEmail: The e-mail of the user that performed the action
actorId: The user ID of the user that performed the action
actorName: The name of the user that performed the action
correlationId: An ID used to reference multiple events that happened from one action
description: The description of the action that was performed
endTime: A date filter used to get events before this date
id: The ID of the event
limit: How many events to get (defaults to 10, max 100)
metadata.*: Let's you filter on metadata. Explained below.
offset: How many events to skip
organizationDisplayName: The organization ID affected by the action that was performed
organizationId: The organization ID affected by the action that was performed
projectDisplayName: The name of the project affected by the action that was performed
projectId: The project ID affected by the action that was performed
startTime: A date filter used to get events after this date
userId: The user ID of the user affected by the action that was performed
userName: The name of the user affected by the action that was performed
userEmail: The e-mail of the user affected by the action that was performed
version: The version of this specific event
You will get events in the order they actually happened (descending order based on their timestamp). If you want to go back in time, you would need to use the
offset parameter. The
limit and
offset parameters go hand-in-hand when implementing paging as well.
For some of the parameters, it's also possible to specify them multiple times. Currently, this is
projectId,
organizationId.
The
metadata field is a dictionary with values that are special to a certain event. Let's take the event when a user is added to a project.
{
"description": "\"Anders\" joined the project with \"read\" access",
"projectId": "xyz",
"action": "project.members.create",
"metadata": {
"invitedBy": "abc",
"role": "read"
}
}
Here, you can see that the metadata field contains the
invitedBy and
role fields. We can filter on these using the dot syntax by "dotting" us into the metadata object:
metadata.role. An example query can be found under Examples.
When you want to get all the events without going through the API, you would want to export your events. This endpoint is available through
/activity/export/csv. The only supported output format currently available is CSV.
Once you hit this endpoint, you will get a CSV file in return with all your events, given the filters you provide. This endpoint supports the same filters as the ones mentioned in the Filtering chapter.
You can get all the events for a certain project like this:
https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?projectId=xyz
You can get all the events for two projects like this:
https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?projectId=abc&projectId=xyz
You can get all the events for a given project in February 2020 with this query:
https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?projectId=xyz&startTime=2020-02-01T00:00:00&endTime=2020-02-28T23:59:59
You can get last five events where a project was removed from an organization, which certain user performed in a specific organization (but not in a specific project) like this:
https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?organizationId=xyz&actorId=abc&action=organization.project.remove&limit=5
You can get the latest "project invite accepted" events with filtering on who invited and what role the invited user got like this:
https://api.sanity.io/v1/activity?action=project.members.create&metadata.invitedBy=xyz&metadata.role=read
