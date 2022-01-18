Projects API
Manage your Sanity projects using the HTTP API.
The Projects API lets you manage all your Sanity projects, including their CORS origins, datasets and roles. All requests have to be authenticated.
GET /v2021-06-07/projects
Returns a list of all projects you are a member of. The projects are ordered by creation date, with the oldest projects appearing first.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
[
{
"id": "54n1ty10",
"displayName": "My Sanity Project",
"studioHost": null,
"organizationId": null,
"metadata": {
"color": "#c7494b"
},
"isBlocked": false,
"isDisabled": false,
"isDisabledByUser": false,
"createdAt": "2020-05-08T12:09:53.563Z",
"members": [
{
"id": "p-rbzaPneUhfNp",
"role": "read",
"isRobot": true,
"isCurrentUser": false
},
{
"id": "p6yJeps3h",
"role": "administrator",
"isRobot": false,
"isCurrentUser": true
}
]
}
]
POST /v2021-06-07/projects
Creates a new Sanity project.
REQUIREDdisplayNamestring
The display name of your project.
Request
curl POST 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "displayName": "My Sanity Project" }'
Response
{
"isBlocked": false,
"isDisabled": false,
"isDisabledByUser": false,
"metadata": {},
"maxRetentionDays": null,
"dataClass": null,
"id": "54n1ty10",
"displayName": "My Sanity Project",
"organizationId": null,
"updatedAt": "2020-05-08T11:22:17.999Z",
"createdAt": "2020-05-08T11:22:17.999Z",
"studioHost": null,
"deletedAt": null,
"members": [
{
"id": "pModkh5Yq7",
"role": "administrator"
}
]
}
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id
Returns the details of an existing project. Provide the unique project ID and the endpoint will retrieve the corresponding project information.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
{
"id": "54n1ty10",
"displayName": "My Sanity Project",
"studioHost": null,
"isBlocked": false,
"isDisabled": false,
"isDisabledByUser": false,
"metadata": {
"color": "#c7494b"
},
"maxRetentionDays": 3,
"createdAt": "2020-05-08T12:09:53.563Z",
"updatedAt": "2020-05-08T12:13:49.191Z",
"deletedAt": null,
"organizationId": null,
"members": [
{
"id": "p-pbkazNehPGlp",
"role": "read",
"isRobot": true
},
{
"id": "p1iJcZsn3",
"role": "administrator",
"isRobot": false
}
],
"pendingInvites": 0
}
PATCH /v2021-06-07/projects/:id
Updates a specific project with the values of the parameters passed. Any parameters not provided will be left unchanged.
displayNamestring
The display name of your project.
studioHoststring
Your studio hostname for deployment on Sanity's hosted service:
https://<hostname>.sanity.studio/.
metadataobject
A set of additional configuration options, including:
color- a
hexvalue to distinguish your project on https://manage.sanity.io/.
externalStudioHost- set this to a URL if you host your Studio outside of Sanity.
isDisabledByUserboolean
Disables your project when set to
true.
Request
curl PATCH 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "metadata": { "color": "#c7494b" } }'
Response
{
"id": "54n1ty10",
"displayName": "My Sanity Project",
"studioHost": null,
"isBlocked": false,
"isDisabled": false,
"isDisabledByUser": false,
"metadata": {
"color": "#c7494b"
},
"maxRetentionDays": 3,
"dataClass": "normal",
"createdAt": "2020-05-08T12:09:53.563Z",
"updatedAt": "2020-05-08T12:13:49.191Z",
"deletedAt": null,
"organizationId": null,
"createdByUserId": "grfwFqjIy"
}
DELETE /v2021-06-07/projects/:id
Deletes a specific project.
Gotcha
Use this endpoint with caution. Deleting your project is an irreversible action. You may want to export all your data beforehand.
Request
curl DELETE 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
{
"deleted": true
}
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/cors
Returns a list of all CORS origins allowed to access the API for this project.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/cors' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
[
{
"id": 110863,
"origin": "http://localhost:3333",
"allowCredentials": true,
"createdAt": "2020-05-08T12:09:53.576Z",
"updatedAt": "2020-05-08T12:09:53.576Z",
"projectId": "54n1ty10"
}
]
POST /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/cors
Allows a new origin to use your project API through CORS. Read about browser security and CORS.
REQUIREDoriginurl
The origin you want to allow traffic from, stating explicitly the protocol, host name and port. Wildcards (
*) are allowed. Use the following format:
protocol://host:port.
allowCredentialsboolean
Request
curl POST 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/cors' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "origin": "https://localhost:3333", "allowCredentials": false }'
Response
{
"id": 112762,
"projectId": "54n1ty10",
"origin": "https://localhost:3333",
"allowCredentials": false,
"updatedAt": "2020-05-12T18:19:50.102Z",
"createdAt": "2020-05-12T18:19:50.102Z"
}
DELETE /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/cors/:id
Deletes an existing CORS origin from your project.
Request
curl DELETE 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/cors/110882' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
{
"id": 110882,
"deleted": true
}
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/datasets
Returns a list of all datasets available to a project.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/datasets' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
[
{
"name": "production",
"aclMode": "public"
}
]
PUT /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/datasets/:name
Creates a new dataset for your project.
aclModestring
Request
curl PUT 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/datasets/staging' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "aclMode": "private" }'
Response
{
"datasetName": "staging",
"aclMode": "private"
}
PUT /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/datasets/:id/copy
Enterprise Feature: Copies a dataset inside Sanity's infrastructure
REQUIREDtargetDatasetstring
A string containing the name for the new dataset
Gotcha
The copy endpoint is available on Enterprise plans.
Request
curl --location --request PUT 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/<project-id>/datasets/<dataset-name>/copy' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token-here>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw '{ "targetDataset": "production-copy" }'
Response
{
"datasetName": "production",
"message": "Starting copying dataset production to production-copy...",
"aclMode": "public",
"jobId": "jobIdString"
}
DELETE /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/datasets/:id
Deletes an existing dataset within your project.
Gotcha
Tread carefully when using this endpoint. Deleting your dataset is an irreversible action. You may want to export your dataset beforehand.
Request
curl DELETE 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/datasets/staging' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
{
"deleted": true
}
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/features
Returns a list of all active features on your project.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/features' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
[
"privateDataset"
]
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/features/:name
Shows whether a specific feature is enabled on your project. Current features you can check for are
privateDataset and
thirdPartyLogin.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/features/thirdPartyLogin' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
false
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/permissions
Returns a list of permissions you have as a member of a project.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/permissions' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
[
"manageProject",
"manageUsers",
"manageCors",
"manageWebhooks",
"manageTokens",
"deployStudio",
"manageDatasets",
"readAll",
"writeAll"
]
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/users/:id
Fetches the details of a user on a project.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/users/h87f1dh9' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
{
"id": "h87f1dh9",
"sanityUserId": "9Ha09aoi",
"projectId": "54n1ty10",
"displayName": "Arthur Dent",
"familyName": "Dent",
"givenName": "Arthur",
"middleName": null,
"imageUrl": null,
"createdAt": "2020-04-01T11:31:31.767Z",
"updatedAt": "2020-04-01T11:31:31.767Z"
}
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/roles
Returns a list of existing roles on a project.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/roles' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
[
{
"id": "administrator",
"name": "Administrator",
"description": "Manage all aspects of the project",
"isRootRole": true,
"readOnly": true,
"isListed": true,
"permissions": [
"manageProject",
"manageUsers",
"manageCors",
"manageWebhooks",
"manageTokens",
"deployStudio",
"manageDatasets",
"readAll",
"writeAll"
]
},
{
"id": "write",
"name": "Read+Write",
"description": "Read and write from/to all datasets within the project",
"isRootRole": true,
"readOnly": true,
"isListed": true,
"permissions": [
"writeAll",
"readAll"
]
},
{
"id": "read",
"name": "Read",
"description": "Read data from all datasets within the project",
"isRootRole": true,
"readOnly": true,
"isListed": true,
"permissions": [
"readAll"
]
}
]
GET /v2021-06-07/projects/:id/tokens
Returns a list of existing tokens on a specific project.
Gotcha
The endpoint does not expose the actual tokens, only information about the tokens.
Request
curl GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/54n1ty10/tokens' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
[
{
"id": "si3TnJKagwzJUq",
"label": "Website preview",
"projectUserId": "p-rbzaWnePhknL",
"createdAt": "2020-05-08T16:16:03.775Z"
}
]