Sanity vs Contentful
Looking for an alternative to Contentful? Meet Sanity
Sanity is the enterprise-ready content management platform that offers flexible content modeling and real-time collaboration tools
Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere
Content modeling for today and tomorrow
Your CMS is a critical business system, and it needs to evolve as your company grows and consumer preferences change.
With Sanity, you can be ready for whatever challenge is next with rapid configuration and extensive customization, without any limiting factors such as the number of content types.
Editor tools that power happy teams and create memorable customer experiences
Sanity was built for real-time from the ground up. The real-time capabilities not only give you very fine-grained keystroke level audit logs. It also means that there’s no locking and that multiple people can work on the same document at once.
Real-time collaboration. No locking or overwriting.
Document revision history with rollback to editing sessions.
Build instant as-you-type previews.
By developers for developers
Sanity offers APIs that work well with modern frameworks and practices. It’s built to empower developers to spend time on what creates value. Get started quickly, and move fast without getting stuck.
It is an open and flexible platform that uses tooling your developers already know so they feel right at home, right away. No need to learn anything extra and vendor-specific. They can use the same skills they use to create your web presence.
Enterprise ready
Solve hard problems at scale
Secure & Compliant
Data encrypted at rest and in transit. APIs TLS / SSL only.
Durable and reliable
Continuous database backups with millisecond point in time recovery. Versioned asset backups.
Real-time
Patch-based updates to documents allows lock-free editing and collaboration.
Custom login
Need to integrate with an existing user database and custom log-ins? We've got you covered.
Custom security
Rule-based, document-level security controls for read and write access.
Accountable
Full document revision history down to the keystroke.
Experience Sanity
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.