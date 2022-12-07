Installing and configuring plugins
Learn how to extend and customize Sanity Studio with plugins.
Plugins for Sanity Studio are installed just like any other dependency in your project, using your package manager of choice – such as yarn or npm. For the remainder of this article, we'll assume you're using npm.
After installation, a plugin must be imported from the package and added to the
plugins array in the studio configuration, commonly found at the root of your project in a file named
sanity.config.js or
.ts.
Let’s install @sanity/color-input. It adds
color as a schema type and provides a handy color picker to select the color value.
Gotcha
Whether you are installing a plugin or looking at the source code to learn how it works, make sure you are looking at the correct version! Many plugins have versions for both v2 and v3 of Sanity Studio. The two are not interchangeable!
Navigate to your project's root folder and run the following command in your terminal to install the plugin:
npm install @sanity/color-input
Then open your project configuration and import the
colorInput function from the plugin package. Then add the
colorInput() function call to the plugins array. Take care to include the parenthesis, as shown in the example. Then, finally, add a
color field to any of your schemas.
// sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {colorInput} from '@sanity/color-input'
export default defineConfig({
// here we add the @sanity/color-input plugin to the Studio
plugins: [colorInput()],
// example schema
schema: {
types: [
{
type: 'document',
name: 'color-demo',
title: 'Document with color field',
fields: [
{
// The 'color' schema type was added by the plugin
type: 'color',
name: 'mySwatch',
title: 'Swatch',
},
],
},
],
},
})
You should be rewarded with a color picker widget in your studio.
Some plugins accept a configuration object when created. Configuration is provided as an argument to the plugin function.
Let's add and configure the
@sanity/dashboard plugin. It adds a new
tool to the studio, which can be configured with various widgets. (You can even add your own!)
Remember to install the plugin first!
// sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {dashboardTool, projectUsersWidget, projectInfoWidget} from '@sanity/dashboard'
export default defineConfig({
// ...
// add and configure @sanity/dashboard
// notice how we provide a configuration object with widgets
plugins: [
dashboardTool({
widgets: [
projectInfoWidget(),
projectUsersWidget(),
]
}
],
})
Plugins are just snippets of Studio configuration. As your studio configuration grows, it can be helpful to organize distinct features into plugins. This reduces clutter and avoids huge inline functions in
studio.config.js. It also makes your config portable!
Plugins can be published to npm (we recommend using @sanity/plugin-kit) or copy-pasted into other studios as you see fit.
For more on this topic, take a look at the plugin development docs.