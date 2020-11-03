Technical limits

This article describes various limits in the data store. Note that a project may have additional limits depending on its plan. An API call that causes any of these limits to be exceeded will be rejected with an error. If you have needs beyond these limits then get in touch and we'll work something out.

We use standard SI units, so 1 MB is 1 000 000 bytes.

Protip An attribute here is considered to be any unique attribute/datatype combination, so an attribute attr containing a string, integer, and null value (in different documents) counts as 3 attributes. Additionally, arrays count as 1 extra attribute per unique datatype they contain, so the array [2.718, 3.14, "abc", "def", true] counts as 4 attributes (1 for the array itself, and 3 for the datatypes float, string, and boolean).

Datasets

Maximum number of documents: 1 million

Maximum total size of JSON documents: 10 GB

Maximum number of unique attributes across all documents: 2000 attributes (advanced: 4000, enterprise: 10000 attributes)

Documents

Maximum JSON document size: 32 MB

Maximum number of attributes: 1000 attributes (enterprise: 8000 attributes)

Maximum attribute nesting depth: 20 levels

Maximum searchable term length: 1024 UTF-8 characters (silently ignored without error)

Listeners

Max listeners for the various project plans:

Developer plan: 100 listeners

Advanced plan: 500 listeners

Enterprise plan: 1000 listeners

API Calls

Maximum working set retrieved from data backend: 500 MB

Maximum query execution time: 1 minute

Maximum mutation execution time: 3 minutes

Maximum export execution time: 5 minutes

Maximum listener connection lifetime: 30 minutes

API Rate Limits

We have two rate-limits in place: one per source IP and one for number of concurrent queries.

API Rate Limits per IP

API rate limits are enforced per client IP address per second. Exceeding a rate limit will result in HTTP 429 responses for any further requests of that type until the period ends.

Maximum mutation rate: 25 req/s ( POST to /data/mutate )

to ) Maximum upload rate: 25 req/s ( POST to /assets/ )

to ) Maximum global API call rate: 500 req/s

Maximum global API CDN call rate: unlimited for cached responses

API Concurrent Rate Limits

We also rate limit concurrent queries to our API per project. This is to stop too many heavy queries at the same time from doing damage.

Maximum concurrent queries to API: 500

Maximum concurrent mutations to API: 100

Maximum concurrent queries for history: 100

Protip If you trigger a rate limit you will get a reponse saying 429 Too many requests We have some tips in Importing data for keeping below the rate-limits.

HTTP Requests

Maximum combined request headers size: 15 KB

Maximum request body size: 100 MB

Maximum mutation request body size: 4 MB

