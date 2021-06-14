Real-time Updates

The Sanity data store supports realtime updates, allowing API clients to listen for content changes. This is used e.g. for collaborative editing in our content studio, where your view of the document is updated as other people make changes. These updates are available to your own apps as well, and have a wide range of uses, such as:

Alerting end-users of breaking news stories.

Updating client state in a multiplayer game.

Transmitting chat messages between users.

Controlling IoT (Internet-of-Things) devices such as home automation systems.

Listeners use the Server-Sent Events protocol, by making an HTTPS request to:

https://<project-id>.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/listen/<dataset>?query=<GROQ-query>

The server will keep the connection open and stream events as they occur for any documents matching the provided GROQ query. Further parameters and details are listed in the listeners reference.

Gotcha Listener queries do not support joins, since they operate on individual documents, and will ignore order-clauses and projections.

We recommend using one of our client libraries to listen for updates, which will automatically decode events into native data structures and handle stuff like automatic reconnects. Here's an example using our JavaScript library:

const query = '*[_type == "comment" && authorId != $ownerId]' const params = { ownerId : 'myUserId' } const subscription = client . listen ( query , params ) . subscribe ( update => { const comment = update . result console . log ( ` ${ comment . author } commented: ${ comment . text } ` ) } )

Events

Protip Client libraries may hide or automatically handle certain events, refer to its documentation for details.

welcome

When the listener is set up and ready to serve mutations, you will receive the welcome event. It looks like this:

event: welcome data: {"listenerName": "Ua6BR3GwQ14cnZXrgwCdsF"}

You don't need to process this event, but it could be used to kick off other processing. If you are tracking changes to keep a document in sync on the client side, this is a good time to fetch the initial document using the doc endpoint. Fetching the document after the listener is ready ensures that you receive every subsequent mutation. If you fetch the initial document before setting up the listener, you may miss one or more mutations in the intervening time.

mutation

The most common event is the mutation event, which looks like this:

event: mutation id: lqgiok-skp-eja-k6z-9wrng7k5e#38123cba-286c-45a0-a6d1-3cc4dc43748a data: <JSON-payload on a single line>

The payload is a single line of JSON. The listener reference has a complete list of fields and descriptions, but some of the most useful fields are summarized below:

documentId : the ID of the modified document

: the ID of the modified document transition : type of event - update , appear , or disappear

: type of event - , , or identity : the user making the changes

: the user making the changes mutations : an array of mutations as submitted to the mutate endpoint

: an array of mutations as submitted to the mutate endpoint result : the complete document after the mutations are applied

: the complete document after the mutations are applied previousRev : the document revision ID before the mutation

: the document revision ID before the mutation resultRev : the document revision ID after the mutation

: the document revision ID after the mutation timestamp : time when the mutation was applied

: time when the mutation was applied visibility : whether the change is visible to queries yet ( query ), or only to subsequent transactions ( transaction ).

Gotcha Due to the distributed nature of the Sanity backend, mutation events may be sent out of order. A meticulous client would reassemble mutation events as an unbroken chain by comparing previousRev and resultRev , or use the most recent result document as determined by timestamp .

channelError

Errors during processing will appear as channelError events. These are typically caused by syntax errors in the query, and look like this:

event: channelError message: {"message": <the error message>}

disconnect

Normally, if you are disconnected from a listener endpoint you should just immediately reconnect. However, if you receive the disconnect event, you should disconnect and stay away. Typically this means you just got a channelError that is considered fatal (e.g. a syntax error) and reconnecting will just repeat the ordeal. The event looks like this: