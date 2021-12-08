Text
A basic string expected to contain multiple lines. Typically used for a summary, short bio etc. If you need text with markup and structured data, use block text.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
text.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
rowsnumber
Controls the number of rows/lines in the rendered textarea. Default number of rows:
10.
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueStringOrResolverFunction
The initial value used when creating new values from this type. Can be either a literal string value or a resolver function that returns either a literal string value or a promise resolving to the string initial value.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
min(minLength)function
Minimum length of string.
max(maxLength)function
Maximum length of string.
length(exactLength)function
Exact length of string.
uppercase()function
All characters must be uppercase.
lowercase()function
All characters must be lowercase.
regex(pattern[, options])function
String must match the given pattern.
optionsis an optional object, currently you can set
options.nameand
options.invert.
Providing a
namewill make the message more understandable to the user ("Does not match the <name>-pattern").
Set
invertto
truein order to allow any value that does NOT match the pattern.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
Input
{
title: 'Description',
name: 'description',
type: 'text'
}
Output
{
"_type": "movie",
"_id": "23407q-qwerqyt12",
"description": "...rather long text here....\n yes.. long",
...
}