Copy API
Make a copy of an existing dataset.
The Copy API, also known as Cloud Clone, allows you to make a copy of an existing dataset. It offers an alternative to exporting and importing a dataset. This feature is also available in the CLI. All requests to this endpoint must be authenticated.
Paid feature
This feature is part of our Advanced Dataset Management offering on the enterprise plan. Contact us if you need this feature and want to discuss this plan.
Send a
PUT request to the dataset's
/copy endpoint.
https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/<project-id>/datasets/<dataset-name>/copy
The body of the request should contain the following properties in JSON format.
REQUIREDtargetDatasetstring
The name of the new dataset. Must adhere to the dataset naming requirements.
skipHistoryboolean
(Default
false) If
true, it skips document history while copying the dataset. This can reduce copy time on datasets with a large edit history. Check the retention period to find out how long a dataset's history is kept.
{
"targetDataset": "production-copy",
"skipHistory": true
}
{
"datasetName": "production",
"message": "Starting copying dataset production to production-copy...",
"aclMode": "public",
"jobId": "jobIdString"
}
To check the status of a copy request, use the returned
jobId to make a request with the Jobs API.