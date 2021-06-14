Jobs API
Manage your jobs running on Sanity's infrastructure.
The Jobs API lets you monitor and manage processes running inside Sanity's cloud infrastructure, such as dataset cloning. These processes are known collectively as jobs. All requests have to be authenticated.
GET /v2021-06-07/jobs/:jobId
Accepts a job ID and returns the current status of that job.
Request
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/jobs/<jobid>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token here>'
Response
// Running
{
"id": "jacsfsmnxp",
"state": "running",
"authors": [
"authorId"
],
"created_at": "2020-11-09T17:34:28.071123Z",
"updated_at": "2020-11-09T17:34:28.144826Z"
}
// Completed
{
"id": "jarrwsdptf",
"state": "completed",
"authors": [
"authorId"
],
"created_at": "2020-11-09T17:07:41.304227Z",
"updated_at": "2020-11-09T17:08:30.457692Z"
}
GET /v2021-06-07/jobs/:jobId/listen
Each job has a
/listen endpoint to allow you to monitor its status programmatically. While listening, event data will be sent back at intervals providing updates on the status of your job.
Request
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/jobs/<jobid>/listen' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token here>'
Response
event: welcome
data: {"listener_id": "ladaicdbdo"}
event: job
data: {"job_id":"jacsfsmnxp","state":"running","progress":60}
event: job
data: {"job_id":"jacsfsmnxp","state":"running","progress":80}
event: job
data: {"job_id":"jacsfsmnxp","state":"completed","progress":100}