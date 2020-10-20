International Image Interoperability Framework (IIIF) API reference
The International Image Interoperability Framework (IIIF) provides a standardized way of delivering and describing images shared on the web. This is the reference documentation for how you can interact with the asset pipeline using IIIF.
The Sanity asset pipeline supports the International Image Interoperability Framework API (IIIF). The URL schema for IIIF supported APIs looks like this:
{scheme}://{server}{/prefix}/{identifier}
For the Sanity asset pipeline, that translates to:
https://cdn.sanity.io/image/{projectId}/{dataset}/iiif/{identifier}
You can go to the official IIIF API reference to find all the identifiers and different ways of querying images in your dataset.
If you go to
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/zp7mbokg/production/iiif/G3i4emG6B8JnTmGoN0UjgAp8-300x450.jpg/info.json it will return this JSON structure:
{
"@context": "http://iiif.io/api/image/2/context.json",
"@id": "https://cdn.sanity.io/images/zp7mbokg/production/iiif/G3i4emG6B8JnTmGoN0UjgAp8-300x450.jpg",
"protocol": "http://iiif.io/api/image",
"profile": [
"http://iiif.io/api/image/2/level2.json"
],
"width": 300,
"height": 450,
"sizes": [
{
"width": 50,
"height": 75
},
{
"width": 200,
"height": 300
},
{
"width": 600,
"height": 900
},
{
"width": 1200,
"height": 1800
},
{
"width": 2000,
"height": 3000
}
],
"tiles": [
{
"width": 512,
"scaleFactors": [
1,
2,
4,
8,
16
]
}
]
}
Identifier:
/full/full/0/default.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/zp7mbokg/production/iiif/G3i4emG6B8JnTmGoN0UjgAp8-300x450.jpg/full/full/0/default.jpg
Identifier:
square/pct:25/0/gray.png
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/zp7mbokg/production/iiif/G3i4emG6B8JnTmGoN0UjgAp8-300x450.jpg/square/pct:75/0/gray.png