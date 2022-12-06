usage: sanity codemod [CODEMOD_NAME] Runs a code modification script Runs a given code modification script on the current studio folder. Running the command without a specified codemod name will list available transformations. Options --dry Dry run (no changes are made to files) --extensions=EXT Transform files with these file extensions (comma separated list) (default: js,ts,tsx) --no-verify Skips verification steps before running codemod Examples # Show available code mods sanity codemod # Run codemod to transform react-icons imports from v2 style to v3 style, # but only as a dry-run (do not write the files) sanity codemod reactIconsV3 --dry