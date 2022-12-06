Skip to content
Codemod

Runs a code modification script

usage: sanity codemod [CODEMOD_NAME]

Runs a given code modification script on the current studio folder.
Running the command without a specified codemod name will list available transformations.

Options
  --dry Dry run (no changes are made to files)
  --extensions=EXT Transform files with these file extensions (comma separated list)
                   (default: js,ts,tsx)
  --no-verify Skips verification steps before running codemod

Examples
  # Show available code mods
  sanity codemod

  # Run codemod to transform react-icons imports from v2 style to v3 style,
  # but only as a dry-run (do not write the files)
  sanity codemod reactIconsV3 --dry

December 6, 2022

