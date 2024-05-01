Backups
Interact with your backups via the HTTP API
PUT /v2024-02-21/projects/:id/datasets/:name/settings/backups
REQUIREDenabledboolean
Enable or disable backups
Request body
{"enabled": true}
Response - 204
{}
GET /v2024-02-21/projects/:id/datasets/:name/backups
Request body
{"limit": 20, "before": "2023-12-12"}
Response - 200
{ "backups": [ { "id": "2024-02-02-19083f95-1741-4e29-997a-76b56c773e24", "createdAt": "2024-02-02T14:13:06Z" } ], "limit": 20 }
GET /v2024-02-21/projects/:id/datasets/:name/backups/:id
Gotcha
This endpoint is primarily designed for use through the Sanity CLI
sanity backup download command, which handles paging, downloading all files, and constructing a tarball in the format expected by
sanity dataset import.
nextCursorstring
A cursor to fetch the next page of files for a download
Request body
{}
Response - 200
{ "createdAt": "2023-12-12T06:03:01", "totalFiles": "1021", "files": [ { "name": "document1", "url": "https://storage.googleapis.com/example-bucket/cat.jpeg?X-Goog-Algorithm= GOOG4-RSA-SHA256&X-Goog-Credential=example%40example-project.iam.gserviceaccount .com%2F20181026%2Fus-central1%2Fstorage%2Fgoog4_request&X-Goog-Date=20181026T18 1309Z&X-Goog-Expires=900&X-Goog-SignedHeaders=host&X-Goog-Signature=247a2aa45f16 9edf4d187d54e7cc46e4731b1e6273242c4f4c39a1d2507a0e58706e25e3a85a7dbb891d62afa849 6def8e260c1db863d9ace85ff0a184b894b117fe46d1225c82f2aa19efd52cf21d3e2022b3b868dc c1aca2741951ed5bf3bb25a34f5e9316a2841e8ff4c530b22ceaa1c5ce09c7cbb5732631510c2058 0e61723f5594de3aea497f195456a2ff2bdd0d13bad47289d8611b6f9cfeef0c46c91a455b94e90a 66924f722292d21e24d31dcfb38ce0c0f353ffa5a9756fc2a9f2b40bc2113206a81e324fc4fd6823 a29163fa845c8ae7eca1fcf6e5bb48b3200983c56c5ca81fffb151cca7402beddfc4a76b13344703 2ea7abedc098d2eb14a7", "type": "document" } ], "nextCursor": "CLAKLSNldl==" }