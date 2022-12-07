The most commonly familiar tool is probably the Desk tool, which lets you browse and edit documents. You can install tools with plugins or create your own. Tools also control the top-level Studio routing.

The tools config property accepts either an array of appropriately shaped objects (Tool) or a callback function returning the same. The callback function receives an array of existing tools and a context object as arguments.

Tool Properties

REQUIRED name string Unique identifier for the tool

REQUIRED title string Title for the tool. This is what will show up in the navbar.

component React.ComponentType The root component for your tool. This is what shows up in the "desk-area" of your studio.

icon React.ComponentType A pretty icon that will show up in the navbar next to your title. (Check out @sanity/icons for inspiration)

router object | Router TODO

options object | any Optional configuration object. Passed as arguments to the tool when invoked.

getIntentState function TODO

canHandleIntent boolean | function

Tool Context Properties

These are the properties received in the second argument of the callback function.

dataset string Name of the current dataset

projectId string Unique ID for the project

schema object | Schema The schema registry of your project. Use `schema.get("schemaTypeName") to retrieve any schema by name.

currentUser object | CurrentUser An object with info about the currently logged in user.

getClient function | SanityClient Callback function that returns a configured client

Example