Configuration API

Workspaces

The root configuration of your studio is created by supplying either a single workspace configuration object or an array of the same type to the defineConfig -function, and returning the result as the default export of the configuration file – typically found at the root of your project in a file named sanity.config.js|ts .

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' export default defineConfig ( { projectId : '<project-id>' , dataset : 'production' , } )

Properties

The following table shows all the top-level properties available for configuring and customizing a single workspace studio.

Additional properties for multiple workspace-configurations

REQUIRED name string Name of the workspace - by convention in lowercase/camelCase

REQUIRED basePath string URL base path to use, for instance /myWorkspace

REQUIRED title string Title of the workspace

subtitle string Subtitle to show under the name of the workspace

icon React.ComponentType React component to use as icon for this workspace

Examples

Minimal example

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk' import { schemaTypes } from './schemas' export default defineConfig ( { title : 'My cool project' , projectId : '<project-id>' , dataset : 'production' , plugins : [ deskTool ( ) ] , schema : { types : schemaTypes , } , } )

Multiple workspace example