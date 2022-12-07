Asset Source API

The form API includes options for working with assets. The file and image properties will both let you add to or override the list of available asset sources for their respective form inputs, as well as enable or disable direct uploads.

Properties

assetSources array | AssetSource[] Accepts either a static array of asset source definitions or a callback function that returns the same. The callback is called with the current list of active asset sources as its first argument and a context object as the second.

directUploads boolean Whether or not to allow direct uploading of images/files. Defaults to true.

Example

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { unsplashAssetSource } from 'sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash' import { customSource } from './src/custom-asset-source' export default defineConfig ( { form : { image : { assetSources : ( prev ) => [ ... prev , unsplashAssetSource ] , } , file : { assetSources : [ customSource ] , directUploads : false , } , } , } )

Context properties

These are the properties provided in the context object when defining asset sources using the callback function.

dataset string Name of the current dataset

projectId string Unique ID for the project

schema object | Schema The schema registry of your project. Use `schema.get("schemaTypeName") to retrieve any schema by name.

currentUser object | CurrentUser An object with info about the currently logged in user.

getClient function | SanityClient

Asset source properties

REQUIRED name string Unique identifier for the asset source

REQUIRED title string Human-readable name for the asset source

REQUIRED component React.ComponentType A component that will let users browse and select images or files

icon React.ComponentType An icon for the asset source

Asset source selection component props