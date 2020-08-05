Plugins
Everything in Sanity is a Plugin. Learn how to install an existing plugin - or create your own.
Need a plugin for your Content Studio? You have the choice of two options:
Install a pre-existing plugin into the node_modules folder. This is the consumer option. You download and use a plugin which is maintained somewhere else. Don't know where to start? Check out Sanity's Plugin repository.
Create a new plugin directly in the plugins folder. This is the developer option when creating a plugin for your Sanity installation. You can extract it later, if you want to make it available to others.
Say you want to use Sanity for managing a movie database, and you need a plugin for pulling, filtering and conditionally publishing third-party reviews. Let's call the plugin
third-party-reviews.
The
third-party-reviews plugin already exists, and you want to install it. Run the Sanity plugin install command:
sanity install third-party-reviews
Assuming there is an NPM package named
sanity-plugin-third-party-reviews available, a few things will happen:
- The plugin will be installed into the node_modules folder.
- The plugin name will be appended to the plugins section of your
sanity.jsonfile.
- If the plugin includes a
config.dist.jsonfile, two more things will happen:
- The
config.dist.jsonfile will be copied to
configs/third-party-reviews.json
- A checksum based on the
config.dist.jsonfile will be appended to
configs/.checksumsfile. This provides a fast way of checking if the installed plugin is up to date.
You are a developer and want to create the
third-party-reviews plugin yourself.
- Create a folder for your plugin
mkdir plugins/third-party-reviews && cd plugins/third-party-reviews
- Run the Sanity plugin bootstrap command:
sanity init plugin. Follow the prompts along the way.
- Add your plugin name to
pluginssection of your root
sanity.json. Usually you want to place the plugin at the bottom, like this:
{
"plugins": [
"@sanity/base",
"@sanity/default-layout",
"third-party-reviews"
]
}
You can now start writing your plugin! Check out this sample plugin if you're unsure on how to get started.
As mentioned above, a plugin can reside in one of two locations:
- In the
node_modulesfolder.
- In the
pluginsfolder.
Sanity treats plugins differently, based on their location.
- Need to be prefixed with
sanity-plugin-to be recognized (optionally with a scope;
@yourcompany/<plugin-name>).
- Need to be runnable in a browser (ES5-compatible). ES6, JSX and similar are usually compiled as part of a pre-publish step for each plugin.
- Do not need to be prefixed with
sanity-plugin-to be recognized.
- Are automatically run through Babel if the
pathsproperty is set and has a
compiledlocation. See the part system documentation for more information.
In general, you can think of plugins installed to
node_modules as plugins you consume, while plugins inside of the
plugins directory contain functionality local to your Sanity instance.
Sometimes you might have plugins that you only want to expose in development mode (when you are running the studio through
sanity start locally). This can be achieved by putting it in the
env section of your studios
sanity.json.
For instance, to only load the vision plugin in development, you can do:
{
// ...
"plugins": [
"your",
"regular",
"plugins"
],
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": [
"@sanity/vision"
]
}
}
}
If you're unsure about how to create a plugin you can browse our plugins page and have a look at their source code for inspiration.