Media browser

This plugin is for Sanity Studio v3.

The Sanity Studio v2 version of this plugin is no longer maintained, but still accessible on the v2 branch.

A convenient way to browse, manage and refine your Sanity assets.

Use it standalone as a browser, or optionally hook it up as a custom asset source and use it to power both image and file selection too.

Default grid view

Individual asset view

Support for batch uploads with drag and drop support

Edit text fields native to Sanity's asset documents, such as title , description , altText and originalFilename

, , and Browse folder documents in a dedicated sidebar and assign assets to folders individually or in bulk

View asset metadata and a limited subset of EXIF data, if present

Tag your assets individually or in bulk

Manage tags directly within the plugin

Get previews for audio and video files

Easily select and delete multiple assets in bulk

Refine your search with any combination of search facets such as filtering by tag name, folder, asset usage, file size, orientation, type (and more)

Use text search for a quick lookup by title, description and alt text

Virtualized grid + tabular views for super speedy browsing, even with thousands of assets and tags

Utilises Sanity's real time updates for live changes from other studio members

Built with the same UI components Sanity uses under the hood

Fully responsive and mobile friendly

In your Sanity project folder:

npm install --save sanity-plugin-media

or

yarn add sanity-plugin-media

Add it as a plugin in your sanity.config.ts (or .js) file:

import { media } from 'sanity-plugin-media' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ media ()], })

This will enable the Media plugin as both a standalone tool (accessible in your studio menu) and as an additional asset source for your image and file fields.

You can configure your studio to use this asset source either exclusively, or conditionally enable it based on the type of asset (image or file).

import { media , mediaAssetSource } from 'sanity-plugin-media' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ media ()], form : { // Don't use this plugin when selecting files only (but allow all other enabled asset sources) file : { assetSources : ( previousAssetSources ) => { return previousAssetSources . filter (( assetSource ) => assetSource !== mediaAssetSource ) }, }, }, })

// sanity.config.ts import { media } from 'sanity-plugin-media' import { CustomDetails } from './MyCustomDetails' export default defineConfig ({ //... plugins : [ media ({ creditLine : { enabled : true , // boolean - enables an optional "Credit Line" field in the plugin. // Used to store credits e.g. photographer, licence information excludeSources : [ 'unsplash' ], // string | string[] - when used with 3rd party asset sources, you may // wish to prevent users overwriting the creditLine based on the `source.name` }, maximumUploadSize : 10000000 , // number - maximum file size (in bytes) that can be uploaded through the plugin interface directUploads : true , // boolean - enable / disable direct uploads through the plugin interface (default true) excludeTags : [ 'internal' , 'archived' ], // string[] (optional) - tag slugs (`media.tag` `name.current`). Assets that reference // any of these tags are omitted from the Media browser grid and asset picker queries, // and those tags are hidden in the tag sidebar and tag search facet. The asset edit // dialog still lists all tags so you can assign or remove them on an open asset. components : { details : CustomDetails , // Custom component for asset details (see below) }, // Custom components to override default UI (see below) locales : [ // { id: string, title: string, ...extra }[] - enable localization for asset fields. Each object must have a unique id and a human-readable title. // When set, all localizable fields (title, altText, description, creditLine) will be shown in tabs by language. { id : 'en' , title : 'English' }, { id : 'it' , title : 'Italian' }, { id : 'es' , title : 'Spanish' }, { id : 'fr' , title : 'French' }, { id : 'de' , title : 'German' }, { id : 'pt' , title : 'Portuguese' }, { id : 'ja' , title : 'Japanese' }, { id : 'zh' , title : 'Chinese' }, { id : 'ru' , title : 'Russian' }, { id : 'ar' , title : 'Arabic' }, ], }), ], })

You can automatically apply tags to an asset when it is selected via an image or file field. Import mediaField to define a field with both auto-tagging and browser pre-filtering wired up in one call:

import { mediaField } from 'sanity-plugin-media' defineType ({ name : 'product' , type : 'document' , fields : [ mediaField ({ name : 'image' , type : 'image' , mediaTags : [ 'product' ], }), ], })

The mediaTags array serves double duty: it pre-filters the media browser to show only assets with those tags, and it applies those tags to the asset when one is selected.

For more control, import AutoTagInput directly and apply it to individual fields:

import { AutoTagInput } from 'sanity-plugin-media' defineField ({ name : 'image' , type : 'image' , options : { mediaTags : [ 'product' ]}, // pre-filters the browser components : { input : AutoTagInput }, // applies tags on select }) // Or pass mediaTags as a prop to override the field options: defineField ({ name : 'image' , type : 'image' , components : { input : ( props ) => < AutoTagInput {... props } mediaTags ={[ 'product' ]} />, }, })

By default, tags that don't already exist will be created when an asset is selected. To disable this, set createTagsOnUpload: false in the plugin config:

media ({ createTagsOnUpload : false , })

You can enable localization support by passing a locales array to the plugin config, following the Sanity recommended scheme:

If omitted, localization features will be disabled and the plugin will work as usual.

Fallback for missing translations: The plugin does not apply any automatic fallback for missing translations. You can decide how to handle this in your queries or frontend logic. For example, to show the default language if a translation is missing, you can use GROQ's coalesce() :

coalesce ( altText . it , altText . en )

UI note: When locales are provided, all localized fields (title, altText, description, creditLine) are grouped by language in tabs. Each tab shows all fields for a single language, making it easy to edit translations for many languages in a compact interface.

This will return the Italian value if present, otherwise English, otherwise French, etc. Adjust the order as needed for your project.

If you enable locales on a project that already has assets with plain string fields (e.g. title: "My photo" ), you should run the provided migration script to convert those fields to the localized object format (e.g. title: {en: "My photo"} ).

1. Edit the script — open scripts/migrate-to-localized-fields.ts and set DEFAULT_LOCALE_ID to the locale id that your existing values should be mapped to.

2. Run the migration:

npx sanity@latest migration run scripts/migrate-to-localized-fields.ts \ --project < projectI d> --dataset < datase t>

The script targets sanity.imageAsset and sanity.fileAsset documents and converts any plain string value in title , altText , description , and creditLine to {[DEFAULT_LOCALE_ID]: value} . Fields that are already in object format are left untouched.

Without migration: Legacy string fields can also be migrated when an asset is edited and saved in the plugin. Running the script is still recommended to migrate all existing assets consistently before users start editing.

If you remove the locales option after assets have been saved in localized format, the plugin will show a warning in the asset edit dialog offering a "Cleanup localized fields" action. Clicking it removes locale keys that are no longer configured and, if no locales remain, flattens the fields back to plain strings.

Custom React component for the asset details form via the plugin config. This allows you to override or extend the default asset details UI.

Your component will receive all form props and a renderDefaultDetails(props) function for fallback or composition.

// Example custom details component export function CustomDetails ( props ) { // You can render the default details, or add your own fields return ( <> < h3 >Custom header</ h3 > { /* Change the UI as you see fit */ } { props . renderDefaultDetails ( props ) } </> ) }

There isn't a way to edit asset fields directly from the desk (without opening the plugin) This is a bit of a sticking point, especially when working with large datasets

For example, if you want to edit fields for an already selected image – you'll need to go into the plugin and then have to manually find that image (which can be laborious when sifting through thousands of assets)

A future update will provide the ability to 'jump' straight to a selected asset

However, exposing plugin fields directly on the desk (e.g. via a custom input component) is currently outside the scope of this project

Drag and drop uploads don't work when selecting with the plugin This is currently due to Sanity studio's file picker component taking precedence over window drag and drop events

For now, you'll need to manually press the 'upload' button if you want to add images whilst in a selecting context

Downloaded images (downloaded with the download button) aren't the originally uploaded files Any images downloaded in the plugin are those already processed by Sanity without any image transformations applied

Please note these are not the original uploaded images: they will likely have a smaller file size and will be stripped of any EXIF data.

Currently, it's not possible in Sanity to grab these original image assets within the studio - but this may change in future!

Limitations when using Sanity's GraphQL endpoints Currently, opt.media.tags on assets aren't accessible via GraphQL. This is because opt is a custom object used by this plugin and not part of Sanity's asset schema.

on assets aren't accessible via GraphQL. This is because is a custom object used by this plugin and not part of Sanity's asset schema. The same limitation applies to opt.media.folder .

Where are asset fields stored? This plugin will read and write directly on the asset document itself. This will either a document of type sanity.imageAsset or sanity.fileAsset

or This is analagous to setting values globally across all instances of these assets

This is in contrast to using the fields property when defining your document schema (on both image and file objects). Values that you define in the fields property can be considered 'local', or bound to the the document where that asset is linked.

property when defining your document schema (on both image and file objects). Values that you define in the property can be considered 'local', or bound to the the document where that asset is linked. In other words, if you want to set a caption for an image and have that change between different documents – customise the fields property in your document schema's file/image field

property in your document schema's file/image field If you want to set values you can query in all instances of that asset (alternate text being a good example), consider setting those in the plugin

How can I query asset fields I've set in this plugin? The following GROQ query will return an image with additional asset text fields, its folder reference, resolved folder name, and an array of tag names. Note that tags and folders are namespaced within opt.media . Tag names are accessed via the current property (as they're defined as slugs on the tag.media document schema), and the folder is a single weak reference you can dereference for its name . * [ _id == 'my-document-id' ] { image { asset -> { _ref , _type , altText , description , "folder" : opt . media . folder , "folderName" : opt . media . folder -> name , "tags" : opt . media . tags [] -> name . current , title } } }

What EXIF fields are displayed and how can I get these to show up? ISO, aperture, focal length, exposure time and original date are displayed

By default, Sanity won't automatically extract EXIF data unless you explicitly tell it to

Manually tell Sanity to process EXIF metadata by updating your image field options accordingly

Note that all images uploaded directly within the plugin will include all metadata by default

How do folders work? This plugin defines the document type media.folder

Folder hierarchy is stored on folder documents using a parent reference to another media.folder document

reference to another document Asset folder assignment is stored as a weak reference at opt.media.folder

The default asset browser view shows all assets. Opening a folder filters the asset list to assets assigned to that folder.

You can move selected assets to a folder from the selection bar, remove selected assets from the current folder, or change/remove an individual asset's folder from the asset details dialog

Deleting a folder deletes only the folder document. Assets assigned to it stay in the library and have their folder assignment removed; nested folders move up one level.

How and where are asset tags stored? This plugin defines the document type media.tag

All tags are stored as weak references and being a third-party plugin, are stored in the namespaced object opt.media

This behaviour differs from asset fields such as title , description and altText which are stored directly on the asset as they're part of Sanity's defined asset schema

How can I hide the Media Tag document type which has now appeared in my desk? If you're not using a custom desk, Sanity attaches custom schema defined by third party plugins to your desk. This is currently the default behaviour

However, you can override this behaviour by defining your own custom desk with Sanity's structure builder and simply omit the media.tag document type in your definition

How can I edit and / or delete tags I've already created? You can create, rename and delete tags from directly within the plugin itself

It is strongly recommended that you manually delete tags directly from within the plugin – doing so will ensure that (weak) references are removed from any linked assets

Alternatively, you can delete tags either from the desk (if you're not using a custom desk) or via Sanity's API – just be mindful that any assets previously assigned to deleted tags will have 'hanging' weak references. This won't cause serious issues, but it may cause some false positives when searching. (E.g. a search for 'all assets where tags is not empty' will yield assets that have references to tags that no longer exist)

Why am I unable to delete multiple assets, even if only one asset is in use? Batch mutations are carried out via Sanity transactions. These transactions are atomic, meaning that if one deletion fails (often because it's referenced elsewhere), then all mutations in the transaction will fail and no changes will occur

To get around this, simply make sure that all assets you've marked for deletion are not referenced – this can be easily accomplished by using a search facet to only show assets which are not in use

How does the plugin determine what should uploaded as a sanity.imageAsset or sanity.fileAsset ? As a rule of thumb, when uploading when accessing the plugin as a tool (e.g. if you've acceessed it via the studio menu), it will look at any incoming files' MIME type. All files of type image/* will be uploaded as sanity.imageAsset whilst everything else will be treated as sanity.fileAsset

will be uploaded as whilst everything else will be treated as If you upload when using the plugin in a file selection context, these be uploaded as sanity.fileAsset regardless of their MIME type. This is probably not what you want, since images uploaded as files won't have associated metadata nor will they work in Sanity's image pipeline.

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

MIT © Sanity.io

This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.

See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hot-reload in the studio.

Run the "CI & Release" workflow. Make sure to select the main branch and check "Release new version".

Semantic release will only release on configured branches, so it is safe to run the workflow on any branch.