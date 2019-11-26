Media browser
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.
By Robin Pyon
Install command
npm i sanity-plugin-media
v2 install command (deprecated)
yarn add sanity-plugin-media@2.0.0
Sanity Media (for Sanity Studio v3)
This plugin is for Sanity Studio v3.
The Sanity Studio v2 version of this plugin is no longer maintained, but still accessible on the v2 branch.
What is it?
A convenient way to browse, manage and refine your Sanity assets.
Use it standalone as a browser, or optionally hook it up as a custom asset source and use it to power both image and file selection too.
Default grid view
Individual asset view
Features
Manage and organise your assets
- Support for batch uploads with drag and drop support
- Edit text fields native to Sanity's asset documents, such as
title,
description,
altTextand
originalFilename
- Browse folder documents in a dedicated sidebar and assign assets to folders individually or in bulk
- View asset metadata and a limited subset of EXIF data, if present
- Tag your assets individually or in bulk
- Manage tags directly within the plugin
- Get previews for audio and video files
- Easily select and delete multiple assets in bulk
Granular search tools
- Refine your search with any combination of search facets such as filtering by tag name, folder, asset usage, file size, orientation, type (and more)
- Use text search for a quick lookup by title, description and alt text
Built for large datasets and collaborative editing in mind
- Virtualized grid + tabular views for super speedy browsing, even with thousands of assets and tags
- Utilises Sanity's real time updates for live changes from other studio members
Fits right in with your Sanity studio
- Built with the same UI components Sanity uses under the hood
- Fully responsive and mobile friendly
Install (Sanity Studio v3)
In your Sanity project folder:
npm install --save sanity-plugin-media
or
yarn add sanity-plugin-media
Usage
Add it as a plugin in your
sanity.config.ts (or .js) file:
import {media} from 'sanity-plugin-media'
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [media()],
})
This will enable the Media plugin as both a standalone tool (accessible in your studio menu) and as an additional asset source for your image and file fields.
Customizing the asset source
You can configure your studio to use this asset source either exclusively, or conditionally enable it based on the type of asset (image or file).
import {media, mediaAssetSource} from 'sanity-plugin-media'
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [media()],
form: {
// Don't use this plugin when selecting files only (but allow all other enabled asset sources)
file: {
assetSources: (previousAssetSources) => {
return previousAssetSources.filter((assetSource) => assetSource !== mediaAssetSource)
},
},
},
})
Plugin Config
// sanity.config.ts
import {media} from 'sanity-plugin-media'
import {CustomDetails} from './MyCustomDetails'
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [
media({
creditLine: {
enabled: true,
// boolean - enables an optional "Credit Line" field in the plugin.
// Used to store credits e.g. photographer, licence information
excludeSources: ['unsplash'],
// string | string[] - when used with 3rd party asset sources, you may
// wish to prevent users overwriting the creditLine based on the `source.name`
},
maximumUploadSize: 10000000,
// number - maximum file size (in bytes) that can be uploaded through the plugin interface
directUploads: true,
// boolean - enable / disable direct uploads through the plugin interface (default true)
excludeTags: ['internal', 'archived'],
// string[] (optional) - tag slugs (`media.tag` `name.current`). Assets that reference
// any of these tags are omitted from the Media browser grid and asset picker queries,
// and those tags are hidden in the tag sidebar and tag search facet. The asset edit
// dialog still lists all tags so you can assign or remove them on an open asset.
components: {
details: CustomDetails,
// Custom component for asset details (see below)
},
// Custom components to override default UI (see below)
locales: [
// { id: string, title: string, ...extra }[] - enable localization for asset fields. Each object must have a unique id and a human-readable title.
// When set, all localizable fields (title, altText, description, creditLine) will be shown in tabs by language.
{id: 'en', title: 'English'},
{id: 'it', title: 'Italian'},
{id: 'es', title: 'Spanish'},
{id: 'fr', title: 'French'},
{id: 'de', title: 'German'},
{id: 'pt', title: 'Portuguese'},
{id: 'ja', title: 'Japanese'},
{id: 'zh', title: 'Chinese'},
{id: 'ru', title: 'Russian'},
{id: 'ar', title: 'Arabic'},
],
}),
],
})
Auto-tagging (Optional)
You can automatically apply tags to an asset when it is selected via an image or file field. Import
mediaField to define a field with both auto-tagging and browser pre-filtering wired up in one call:
import {mediaField} from 'sanity-plugin-media'
defineType({
name: 'product',
type: 'document',
fields: [
mediaField({
name: 'image',
type: 'image',
mediaTags: ['product'],
}),
],
})
The
mediaTags array serves double duty: it pre-filters the media browser to show only assets with those tags, and it applies those tags to the asset when one is selected.
For more control, import
AutoTagInput directly and apply it to individual fields:
import {AutoTagInput} from 'sanity-plugin-media'
defineField({
name: 'image',
type: 'image',
options: {mediaTags: ['product']}, // pre-filters the browser
components: {input: AutoTagInput}, // applies tags on select
})
// Or pass mediaTags as a prop to override the field options:
defineField({
name: 'image',
type: 'image',
components: {
input: (props) => <AutoTagInput {...props} mediaTags={['product']} />,
},
})
By default, tags that don't already exist will be created when an asset is selected. To disable this, set
createTagsOnUpload: false in the plugin config:
media({
createTagsOnUpload: false,
})
Localization (Optional)
You can enable localization support by passing a
locales array to the plugin config, following the Sanity recommended scheme:
If omitted, localization features will be disabled and the plugin will work as usual.
Fallback for missing translations:
The plugin does not apply any automatic fallback for missing translations. You can decide how to handle this in your queries or frontend logic. For example, to show the default language if a translation is missing, you can use GROQ's
coalesce():
coalesce(altText.it, altText.en)
UI note:
When
locales are provided, all localized fields (title, altText, description, creditLine) are grouped by language in tabs. Each tab shows all fields for a single language, making it easy to edit translations for many languages in a compact interface.
This will return the Italian value if present, otherwise English, otherwise French, etc. Adjust the order as needed for your project.
Migrating existing assets to localized format
If you enable
locales on a project that already has assets with plain string fields (e.g.
title: "My photo"), you should run the provided migration script to convert those fields to the localized object format (e.g.
title: {en: "My photo"}).
1. Edit the script — open
scripts/migrate-to-localized-fields.ts and set
DEFAULT_LOCALE_ID to the locale id that your existing values should be mapped to.
2. Run the migration:
npx sanity@latest migration run scripts/migrate-to-localized-fields.ts \
--project <projectId> --dataset <dataset>
The script targets
sanity.imageAsset and
sanity.fileAsset documents and converts any plain string value in
title,
altText,
description, and
creditLine to
{[DEFAULT_LOCALE_ID]: value}. Fields that are already in object format are left untouched.
Without migration: Legacy string fields can also be migrated when an asset is edited and saved in the plugin. Running the script is still recommended to migrate all existing assets consistently before users start editing.
Removing locales
If you remove the
locales option after assets have been saved in localized format, the plugin will show a warning in the asset edit dialog offering a "Cleanup localized fields" action. Clicking it removes locale keys that are no longer configured and, if no locales remain, flattens the fields back to plain strings.
Custom Asset Details Component
Custom React component for the asset details form via the plugin config. This allows you to override or extend the default asset details UI.
Your component will receive all form props and a
renderDefaultDetails(props) function for fallback or composition.
// Example custom details component
export function CustomDetails(props) {
// You can render the default details, or add your own fields
return (
<>
<h3>Custom header</h3>
{/* Change the UI as you see fit */}
{props.renderDefaultDetails(props)}
</>
)
}
Known issues
There isn't a way to edit asset fields directly from the desk (without opening the plugin)
- This is a bit of a sticking point, especially when working with large datasets
- For example, if you want to edit fields for an already selected image – you'll need to go into the plugin and then have to manually find that image (which can be laborious when sifting through thousands of assets)
- A future update will provide the ability to 'jump' straight to a selected asset
- However, exposing plugin fields directly on the desk (e.g. via a custom input component) is currently outside the scope of this project
Drag and drop uploads don't work when selecting with the plugin
- This is currently due to Sanity studio's file picker component taking precedence over window drag and drop events
- For now, you'll need to manually press the 'upload' button if you want to add images whilst in a selecting context
Downloaded images (downloaded with the download button) aren't the originally uploaded files
- Any images downloaded in the plugin are those already processed by Sanity without any image transformations applied
- Please note these are not the original uploaded images: they will likely have a smaller file size and will be stripped of any EXIF data.
- Currently, it's not possible in Sanity to grab these original image assets within the studio - but this may change in future!
Limitations when using Sanity's GraphQL endpoints
- Currently,
opt.media.tagson assets aren't accessible via GraphQL. This is because
optis a custom object used by this plugin and not part of Sanity's asset schema.
- The same limitation applies to
opt.media.folder.
FAQ
Asset fields
Where are asset fields stored?
- This plugin will read and write directly on the asset document itself. This will either a document of type
sanity.imageAssetor
sanity.fileAsset
- This is analagous to setting values globally across all instances of these assets
- This is in contrast to using the
fieldsproperty when defining your document schema (on both image and file objects). Values that you define in the
fieldsproperty can be considered 'local', or bound to the the document where that asset is linked.
- In other words, if you want to set a caption for an image and have that change between different documents – customise the
fieldsproperty in your document schema's file/image field
- If you want to set values you can query in all instances of that asset (alternate text being a good example), consider setting those in the plugin
How can I query asset fields I've set in this plugin?
The following GROQ query will return an image with additional asset text fields, its folder reference, resolved folder name, and an array of tag names.
Note that tags and folders are namespaced within
opt.media. Tag names are accessed via the
current property (as they're defined as slugs on the
tag.media document schema), and the folder is a single weak reference you can dereference for its
name.
*[_id == 'my-document-id'] {
image {
asset->{
_ref,
_type,
altText,
description,
"folder": opt.media.folder,
"folderName": opt.media.folder->name,
"tags": opt.media.tags[]->name.current,
title
}
}
}
What EXIF fields are displayed and how can I get these to show up?
- ISO, aperture, focal length, exposure time and original date are displayed
- By default, Sanity won't automatically extract EXIF data unless you explicitly tell it to
- Manually tell Sanity to process EXIF metadata by updating your image field options accordingly
- Note that all images uploaded directly within the plugin will include all metadata by default
Folders
How do folders work?
- This plugin defines the document type
media.folder
- Folder hierarchy is stored on folder documents using a
parentreference to another
media.folderdocument
- Asset folder assignment is stored as a weak reference at
opt.media.folder
- The default asset browser view shows all assets. Opening a folder filters the asset list to assets assigned to that folder.
- You can move selected assets to a folder from the selection bar, remove selected assets from the current folder, or change/remove an individual asset's folder from the asset details dialog
- Deleting a folder deletes only the folder document. Assets assigned to it stay in the library and have their folder assignment removed; nested folders move up one level.
Tags
How and where are asset tags stored?
- This plugin defines the document type
media.tag
- All tags are stored as weak references and being a third-party plugin, are stored in the namespaced object
opt.media
- This behaviour differs from asset fields such as
title,
descriptionand
altTextwhich are stored directly on the asset as they're part of Sanity's defined asset schema
How can I hide the Media Tag document type which has now appeared in my desk?
- If you're not using a custom desk, Sanity attaches custom schema defined by third party plugins to your desk. This is currently the default behaviour
- However, you can override this behaviour by defining your own custom desk with Sanity's structure builder and simply omit the
media.tagdocument type in your definition
How can I edit and / or delete tags I've already created?
- You can create, rename and delete tags from directly within the plugin itself
- It is strongly recommended that you manually delete tags directly from within the plugin – doing so will ensure that (weak) references are removed from any linked assets
- Alternatively, you can delete tags either from the desk (if you're not using a custom desk) or via Sanity's API – just be mindful that any assets previously assigned to deleted tags will have 'hanging' weak references. This won't cause serious issues, but it may cause some false positives when searching. (E.g. a search for 'all assets where tags is not empty' will yield assets that have references to tags that no longer exist)
Deleting assets
Why am I unable to delete multiple assets, even if only one asset is in use?
- Batch mutations are carried out via Sanity transactions. These transactions are atomic, meaning that if one deletion fails (often because it's referenced elsewhere), then all mutations in the transaction will fail and no changes will occur
- To get around this, simply make sure that all assets you've marked for deletion are not referenced – this can be easily accomplished by using a search facet to only show assets which are not in use
Uploading assets
How does the plugin determine what should uploaded as a
sanity.imageAsset or
sanity.fileAsset?
- As a rule of thumb, when uploading when accessing the plugin as a tool (e.g. if you've acceessed it via the studio menu), it will look at any incoming files' MIME type. All files of type
image/*will be uploaded as
sanity.imageAssetwhilst everything else will be treated as
sanity.fileAsset
- If you upload when using the plugin in a file selection context, these be uploaded as
sanity.fileAssetregardless of their MIME type. This is probably not what you want, since images uploaded as files won't have associated metadata nor will they work in Sanity's image pipeline.
Contributing
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
License
MIT © Sanity.io
Develop & test
This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.
See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hot-reload in the studio.
Release new version
Run the "CI & Release" workflow. Make sure to select the main branch and check "Release new version".
Semantic release will only release on configured branches, so it is safe to run the workflow on any branch.