Vercel Dashboard Widget - Tool
View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard.Go to Vercel Dashboard Widget
View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard.Go to Vercel Dashboard Widget
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
I've been using Sanity quite steadfastly over the years and it's been amazing to see it grow.
More often than not it's a key component in just about every project I work on – I'm constantly enamoured not only by its flexibility but its wonderful team and community too.