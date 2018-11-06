LaTeX input for Sanity

https://sanity.io

Usage

sanity install sanity-plugin-latex-input

You may now use the type name latex in your schema, such as in portable text.

Example schema definition for portable text

import React from 'react' const mathInlineIcon = () => ( <span> <span style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }}>∑</span>b </span> ) const mathIcon = () => <span style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }}>∑</span> export default { name: 'portableTextWithLatex', type: 'array', title: 'Body', of: [ { type: 'block', title: 'Block', of: [ { type: 'latex', icon: mathInlineIcon, title: 'Inline math' }, ], }, { type: 'latex', icon: mathIcon, title: 'Math block' }, ], }

The Portable Text editor will render a preview of the contents with KaTeX.