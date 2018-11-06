Document chart
Display a chart giving you a rough count of your various document types.Go to Document chart
Use the LaTex format to describe math and other complicated typography.
https://sanity.io
sanity install sanity-plugin-latex-input
You may now use the type name
latex in your schema, such as in portable text.
import React from 'react' const mathInlineIcon = () => ( <span> <span style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }}>∑</span>b </span> ) const mathIcon = () => <span style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }}>∑</span> export default { name: 'portableTextWithLatex', type: 'array', title: 'Body', of: [ { type: 'block', title: 'Block', of: [ { type: 'latex', icon: mathInlineIcon, title: 'Inline math' }, ], }, { type: 'latex', icon: mathIcon, title: 'Math block' }, ], }
The Portable Text editor will render a preview of the contents with KaTeX.
sanity install latex-input
Display a chart giving you a rough count of your various document types.Go to Document chart
Random cats for obvious reasonsGo to Cats widget