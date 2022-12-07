Introduction

The studio.components config property enables configuration-level customization of your studio. On the initial introduction of the API, the following components can be overridden:

export default defineConfig ( { studio : { components : { layout : MyLayout , logo : MyLogo , navbar : MyNavbar , toolMenu : MyToolMenu , } } } )

The props for each component available in the API include a callback function named renderDefault . As the name implies, renderDefault will render the default component. When you call renderDefault , you also pass along the props needed to render the default component. You can modify the props to your liking before passing them along. If you want to completely replace the component in question with your own markup, simply do not invoke renderDefault in your return statement.

import { Stack , Card , Flex , Text } from '@sanity/ui' function MyEnhancedNavbar ( props ) { return ( < Stack > < Card padding = { 3 } tone = " caution " > < Flex justify = " center " > < Text > Important Message: Please Read! </ Text > </ Flex > </ Card > < > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } </ > </ Stack > ) } function MySuperiorNavbar ( ) { return ( < Stack > < Card padding = { 3 } tone = " caution " > < Flex justify = " center " > { } </ Flex > </ Card > </ Stack > ) }

For some components, like navbar and layout, the renderDefault() method is the only prop passed along, while other components receive additional props.

function MyLogo ( props ) { const { renderDefault , title } = props ; return renderDefault ( { ... props , title : title . toUpperCase ( ) } ) ; }

import { isDev } from 'sanity' function MyToolMenu ( props ) { const { tools , renderDefault } = props ; const availableTools = isDev ? tools : tools . filter ( tool => tool . name !== 'dev-tool' ) return renderDefault ( { ... props , tools : availableTools } ) }

Composing renderDefault()

The rendering of components in this API uses a middleware pattern. This means that plugin customizations are applied in a chain. Each plugin may call props.renderDefault(props) to defer to default rendering. If any component in the chain fails to call the callback function, the chain breaks.