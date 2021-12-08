Example: Array of strings

Vanilla, reorderable array of strings:

Schema { title : 'Names' , name : 'names' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'string' } ] } API response { "names" : [ "Wilma" , "Håvard" ] }

Tokenized field (tags) is data-wise an ordinary array

Schema { title : 'Tags' , name : 'tags' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'string' } ] , options : { layout : 'tags' } } API response { "tags" : [ "clever" , "unexpected" ] }

Example: Array containing both crew members and cast members

Both crewMember and castMember are custom types defined in our schema. In this example we want an array of employees to be able to contain both crew members or cast members. The resulting array will end up containing inline instances of the actual objects. Note that in a real world example, you may want this to be references to existing cast members or crew members.

Schema { title : 'Employees' , name : 'employees' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'crewMember' } , { type : 'castMember' } ] } API response [ { "_key" : "5ead6b7c7dcc55ae66d504e2d9bfeff5" , "_type" : "castMember" , "characterName" : "Mark Watney" , "externalCreditId" : "53e7e85e0e0a266f9a0029aa" , "person" : { "_ref" : "person_matt-damon" , "_type" : "reference" } } , { "_key" : "8c1dd384a3ab34befbe5fdd93478fc8e" , "_type" : "castMember" , "characterName" : "Melissa Lewis" , "externalCreditId" : "5466c78eeaeb8172820008e4" , "person" : { "_ref" : "person_jessica-chastain" , "_type" : "reference" } } , { "_key" : "76a7e8c2547ce445294c581564bc7d75" , "_type" : "crewMember" , "department" : "Camera" , "externalCreditId" : "5607a946c3a3681218003eef" , "externalId" : 1404244 , "job" : "Helicopter Camera" , "person" : { "_ref" : "person_john-marzano" , "_type" : "reference" } } ]

Example: Array of references

In this example, we want castMember and crewMember to be stored as separate documents, and our array should contain references to these documents instead of the actual data.

Schema { title : 'Employees' , name : 'employees' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'castMember' } , { type : 'crewMember' } ] } ] } API response [ { "_ref" : "person_harrison-ford" , "_type" : "reference" } , { "_ref" : "person_ridley-scott" , "_type" : "reference" } ]

Example: Array of both references and non-references

Arrays can contain mixed types – subject to the second limitation identified below. This includes mixing references and non-references (e.g., objects).

Let's consider the previous example once more. This time, we want castMember to be stored as a separate document that our array should reference, while crewMember is a type where we want to store an inline instance of the actual object.

Schema { title : 'Employees' , name : 'employees' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'castMember' } , ] } , { type : 'crewMember' } ] } API response [ { "_ref" : "person_harrison-ford" , "_type" : "reference" } , { "_ref" : "person_ridley-scott" , "_type" : "reference" } , { "_key" : "76a7e8c2547ce445294c581564bc7d75" , "_type" : "crewMember" , "department" : "Camera" , "externalCreditId" : "5607a946c3a3681218003eef" , "externalId" : 1404244 , "job" : "Helicopter Camera" , "person" : { "_ref" : "person_john-marzano" , "_type" : "reference" } } ]

Notice that {type: 'crewMember'} is inside the of array but outside the reference.

Protip Looking to query an array of mixed references and non-references? You could specify what to return from each _type in the array (e.g., crewMember , castMember , etc.) using projections, but you can also distinguish between references and non-references and either return the inline instance of the object or return the referenced document.

*[] { 'employees': employees[] { _type == 'reference' => @ - >, _type != 'reference' => @ } }

Example: Predefined strings

Sometimes you need an array of strings presented as a set of predefined values. By using the list option, the field is presented as an array of check boxes where the editor can toggle which strings are in the array. This handles the array as a set and the ordering is not defined.

Schema { title : 'Category Set' , name : 'categorySet' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'string' } ] , options : { list : [ { title : 'Building' , value : 'building' } , { title : 'Master plan' , value : 'masterPlan' } , { title : 'Infrastructure' , value : 'infrastructure' } , { title : 'Private Home' , value : 'privateHome' } ] } } API response { "categorySet" : [ "building" , "privateHome" ] }

Example: unique values

A common use case is to only want unique items in an array. This can be enforced by adding a validation function and using the unique() method.

Schema { title : 'Category Set' , name : 'categorySet' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'string' } ] , validation : Rule => Rule . unique ( ) } API response { "categorySet" : [ "building" , "privateHome" ] }

Why the _key ?

When adding data with type: 'object' to an array, each item gets assigned a persistent and unique _key property. This is to ensure that each item can be addressed uniquely in a collaborative, real time setting. This allows one user to edit an array item while another user simultaneously reorders the array.

Two Limitations

Due to a limitation in the data store, arrays may not currently contain arrays. Solve this by wrapping nested arrays in objects. It is not possible to define arrays that contains both object types and primitive types. Arrays that hold values of primitive types (e.g. strings or numbers) cannot be addressed uniquely by a key in real time. As a consequence, when defining an array of primitive values, the content studio will switch to a simpler array input widget for editing. This simpler input widget will not be able to handle object types, which is why it is not possible to define arrays that contains both object types and primitive types. If you should ever need an array that contains both primitive types (e.g., strings) and objects (e.g., movie ), you should instead create an object as an item in the array and give it properties that hold the primitive values.

This will not work:

{ type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'actor' , title : 'Actor' } , { type : 'string' , title : 'Actor name' } ] }

This will work: