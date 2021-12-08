Array
Schema type for arrays of other types.
An ordered list of data. The
of property specifies which value types the array may hold.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
array.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
REQUIREDofarray
Defines which types are allowed as members of the array.
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueArrayOrResolverFunction
The initial value that will be used when creating new arrays from this type. Can be either the literal array value or a resolver function that returns either the literal value or a promise resolving to the initial value.
Options
sortableboolean
Controls whether the user is allowed to reorder the items in the array. Defaults to
true.
layoutstring
If set to
tags, renders the array as a single, tokenized input field. This option only works if the array contains strings.
If set to
gridit will display in a grid
listarray
[ {value: <value>, title: <title>}, { … } ]renders check boxes for titles and populates a string array with selected values
editModalstring
Controls how the modal (for array content editing) is rendered. You can choose between
dialog,
fullscreenor
popover. Default is
dialog.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
unique()function
Requires all values within the array to be unique. Does a deep comparison, only excluding the
_keyproperty when comparing objects.
min(minLength)function
Minimum number of elements in array.
max(maxLength)function
Maximum number of elements in array.
length(exactLength)function
Exact number of array elements to allow.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
Vanilla, reorderable array of strings:
Schema
{
title: 'Names',
name: 'names',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'string'}]
}
API response
{
"names": ["Wilma", "Håvard"]
}
Tokenized field (tags) is data-wise an ordinary array
Schema
// Presented as a tokenizing tag-field
{
title: 'Tags',
name: 'tags',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'string'}],
options: {
layout: 'tags'
}
}
API response
{
"tags": ["clever", "unexpected"]
}
Both
crewMember and
castMember are custom types defined in our schema. In this example we want an array of
employees to be able to contain both crew members or cast members. The resulting array will end up containing inline instances of the actual objects. Note that in a real world example, you may want this to be references to existing cast members or crew members.
Schema
{
title: 'Employees',
name: 'employees',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'crewMember'}, {type: 'castMember'}]
}
API response
[
{
"_key": "5ead6b7c7dcc55ae66d504e2d9bfeff5",
"_type": "castMember",
"characterName": "Mark Watney",
"externalCreditId": "53e7e85e0e0a266f9a0029aa",
"person": {
"_ref": "person_matt-damon",
"_type": "reference"
}
},
{
"_key": "8c1dd384a3ab34befbe5fdd93478fc8e",
"_type": "castMember",
"characterName": "Melissa Lewis",
"externalCreditId": "5466c78eeaeb8172820008e4",
"person": {
"_ref": "person_jessica-chastain",
"_type": "reference"
}
},
{
"_key": "76a7e8c2547ce445294c581564bc7d75",
"_type": "crewMember",
"department": "Camera",
"externalCreditId": "5607a946c3a3681218003eef",
"externalId": 1404244,
"job": "Helicopter Camera",
"person": {
"_ref": "person_john-marzano",
"_type": "reference"
}
}
]
In this example, we want
castMember and
crewMember to be stored as separate documents, and our array should contain references to these documents instead of the actual data.
Schema
{
title: 'Employees',
name: 'employees',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{type: 'castMember'},
{type: 'crewMember'}
]
}
]
}
API response
[
{
"_ref": "person_harrison-ford",
"_type": "reference"
},
{
"_ref": "person_ridley-scott",
"_type": "reference"
}
//...
]
Arrays can contain mixed types – subject to the second limitation identified below. This includes mixing references and non-references (e.g., objects).
Let's consider the previous example once more. This time, we want
castMember to be stored as a separate document that our array should reference, while
crewMember is a type where we want to store an inline instance of the actual object.
Schema
{
title: 'Employees',
name: 'employees',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{type: 'castMember'},
]
},
{type: 'crewMember'}
]
}
API response
[
{
"_ref": "person_harrison-ford",
"_type": "reference"
},
{
"_ref": "person_ridley-scott",
"_type": "reference"
},
{
"_key": "76a7e8c2547ce445294c581564bc7d75",
"_type": "crewMember",
"department": "Camera",
"externalCreditId": "5607a946c3a3681218003eef",
"externalId": 1404244,
"job": "Helicopter Camera",
"person": {
"_ref": "person_john-marzano",
"_type": "reference"
}
}
//...
]
Notice that
{type: 'crewMember'} is inside the
of array but outside the reference.
Protip
Looking to query an array of mixed references and non-references? You could specify what to return from each
_type in the array (e.g.,
crewMember,
castMember, etc.) using projections, but you can also distinguish between references and non-references and either return the inline instance of the object or return the referenced document.
*[] {
'employees': employees[] {
_type == 'reference' => @->,
_type != 'reference' => @
}
}
Sometimes you need an array of strings presented as a set of predefined values. By using the list option, the field is presented as an array of check boxes where the editor can toggle which strings are in the array. This handles the array as a set and the ordering is not defined.
Schema
{
title: 'Category Set',
name: 'categorySet',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'string'}],
options: {
list: [
{title: 'Building', value: 'building'},
{title: 'Master plan', value: 'masterPlan'},
{title: 'Infrastructure', value: 'infrastructure'},
{title: 'Private Home', value: 'privateHome'}
]
}
}
API response
{
"categorySet": ["building", "privateHome"]
}
A common use case is to only want unique items in an array. This can be enforced by adding a validation function and using the
unique() method.
Schema
{
title: 'Category Set',
name: 'categorySet',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'string'}],
validation: Rule => Rule.unique()
}
API response
{
"categorySet": ["building", "privateHome"]
}
When adding data with
type: 'object' to an array, each item gets assigned a persistent and unique
_key property. This is to ensure that each item can be addressed uniquely in a collaborative, real time setting. This allows one user to edit an array item while another user simultaneously reorders the array.
- Due to a limitation in the data store, arrays may not currently contain arrays. Solve this by wrapping nested arrays in objects.
- It is not possible to define arrays that contains both object types and primitive types. Arrays that hold values of primitive types (e.g. strings or numbers) cannot be addressed uniquely by a key in real time. As a consequence, when defining an array of primitive values, the content studio will switch to a simpler array input widget for editing. This simpler input widget will not be able to handle object types, which is why it is not possible to define arrays that contains both object types and primitive types. If you should ever need an array that contains both primitive types (e.g., strings) and objects (e.g.,
movie), you should instead create an object as an item in the array and give it properties that hold the primitive values.
This will not work:
{
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'actor', /* This is an object type */
title: 'Actor'
},
{
type: 'string', /* Will not work! */
title: 'Actor name'
}
]
}
This will work:
{
type: 'array',
of: [
{
title: 'Actor',
type: 'actor'
},
{
title: 'Actor name',
type: 'object',
fields: [
{
title: 'Name',
name: 'value',
type: 'string'
}
]
}
]
}