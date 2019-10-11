Project Structure

The usual way of customising a CMS install is to just replace parts of the code with your own. As most people who have modified a Wordpress installation can attest, this makes upgrades difficult and quickly leads to tangled code.

Sanity Studio’s file structure is a slim single-page React application where logic and code is contained in npm modules. The Studio comes with a build system that allows you to override, remove and compose existing functionality with a system of named parts.

This makes it easy to upgrade to new versions of Sanity, and also to install and ship plugins in self-contained packages.

Studio File Layout

. ├── config │ └── @sanity ├── dist ├── node_modules ├── plugins ├── schemas │ ├── castMember.js │ ├── crewMember.js │ ├── movie.js │ ├── person.js │ ├── schema.js │ └── screening.js ├── static │ └── project-logo.svg ├── package.json ├── README.md ├── sanity.json └── yarn.lock

Sanity Studio contains the following files and folders out of the box: