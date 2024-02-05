usage: sanity migration run ID Run a migration against a dataset Options --dry-run <boolean> Whether or not to dry run the migration. Default to true, to actually run the migration, pass --no-dry-run --concurrency <concurrent> How many mutation requests to run in parallel. Must be between 1 and 10. Default: 6. --no-progress Don't output progress. Useful if you want to debug your migration script and only see the output of console.log() statements. --dataset <dataset> Dataset to migrate. Defaults to the dataset configured in your Sanity CLI config. --project <project id> Project ID of the dataset to migrate. Defaults to the projectId configured in your Sanity CLI config. --no-confirm Skip the confirmation prompt before running the migration. Make sure you know what you're doing before using this flag. Examples # dry run the migration sanity migration run <id> # execute the migration against a dataset sanity migration run <id> --no-dry-run --project xyz --dataset staging