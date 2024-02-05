Skip to content
Migration

Create, list, and run content migrations

Available commands

usage: sanity migration [--default] [-v|--version] [-d|--debug] [-h|--help] <command> [<args>]

Commands:
   create  Create a new content migration within your project
   list    List available migrations
   run     Run a migration against a dataset

See 'sanity help migration <command>' for specific information on a subcommand.

Creating a content migration

usage: sanity migration create [TITLE]

   Create a new content migration within your project

Create a new migration within your project

Examples:
    # Create a new migration, you will be prompted to provide a type
    sanity migration create

    # Create a new migration, specifying the title
    sanity migration create "Rename field from location to address"

Listing content migrations

usage: sanity migration list [NAME]

   List available migrations

Running content migrations

usage: sanity migration run ID

   Run a migration against a dataset

Options
  --dry-run <boolean> Whether or not to dry run the migration. Default to true, to actually run the migration, pass --no-dry-run
  --concurrency <concurrent> How many mutation requests to run in parallel. Must be between 1 and 10. Default: 6.
  --no-progress Don't output progress. Useful if you want to debug your migration script and only see the output of console.log() statements.
  --dataset <dataset> Dataset to migrate. Defaults to the dataset configured in your Sanity CLI config.
  --project <project id> Project ID of the dataset to migrate. Defaults to the projectId configured in your Sanity CLI config.
  --no-confirm Skip the confirmation prompt before running the migration. Make sure you know what you're doing before using this flag.


Examples
  # dry run the migration
  sanity migration run <id>

  # execute the migration against a dataset
  sanity migration run <id> --no-dry-run --project xyz --dataset staging

Updated on February 5, 2024

