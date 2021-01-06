How to use Hot Swapping for datasets
Use aliases to swap datasets with no migrations or code changes
Enterprise Feature
This feature is part of our Advanced Dataset Management offering on the enterprise plan. Contact us if you need this feature and want to discuss our enterprise offerings.
Dataset Hot Swapping allows a codebase to reference a single, named entity, which can then point to different datasets depending on the need of the project.
By utilizing a Dataset Alias in a codebase, the underlying dataset referenced can be swapped without having to copy or migrate data. When preparing a large content change or a new feature, the data can be prepared in a staging or feature dataset and then Hot Swapped behind the "production" Alias with no code or data changes when ready and approved.
This enterprise feature is included in the Sanity CLI. By running a series of commands, an alias can be created, linked, unlinked, or deleted.
# List all aliases and datasets
sanity dataset list
# Create a new alias
sanity dataset alias create <new-alias> <dataset-to-alias>
# Change what dataset an alias points to
sanity dataset alias link <alias-to-point> <dataset-to-point-to>
# Unlink an alias
sanity dataset alias unlink <alias-to-unlink>
# Delete an Alias
sanity dataset alias delete <alias-to-delete>
Before a dataset can be swapped, a new alias must be created and referenced by code. To create a new alias for use as a
production alias run the following code:
# Creates a dataset alias and prompts for an alias name
sanity dataset alias create
# Creates an unlinked dataset alias named "production"
sanity dataset alias create production
# Creates a dataset alias named "production" linked to "productionDataset"
sanity dataset alias create production productionDataset
Anywhere the code references the
productionDataset it can now be swapped for
~production.
In order to identify incoming alias requests from a client, an alias should be prefixed with the special character
~. In this example, even though the
create command was given an alias name of
production, when referencing it in requests, the string
~production should be used.
Gotcha
When creating a new alias, the name should not include the
~ character. This special character is only used to reference the alias in your code.
// Example from sanity.js file
// This code creates a connection to the datastore
// and connects to productionDataset through the production alias
import sanityClient from '@sanity/client'
const client = new SanityClient({
projectId: 'abc123',
dataset: '~production',
useCdn: false,
})
Gotcha
Dataset aliases are read-only references to the underlying dataset. Write actions will fail when run against an alias.
Once an alias is created, the dataset behind it can be hot-swapped at any time. In this example, the codebase references the
~production alias. When a new release is ready, a dataset of
featureDataset can be created via Cloud Clone from the current dataset behind the
production alias. Any data changes can be made, then the
production Alias can be Hot Swapped to the new
featureDataset.
# Hot swap the production Alias to point to the featureDataset
sanity dataset alias link production featureDataset
Protip
A single dataset can be linked to multiple aliases. When the dataset in this example is linked to the
production alias, it can still be linked to a
staging or
development alias, as well.
When an alias is not currently being used, but should be included in the alias list, it can be unlinked from a dataset.
# Unlinks the development alias.
# The development alias will still appear
# in the sanity dataset alias link command
sanity dataset alias unlink development
When an alias is no longer needed, it can be deleted from the alias list. The
delete command only deletes the alias and not any datasets associated with it.
# Deletes the outdated alias
sanity dataset alias delete outdated
The
list command provides a list of all Datasets and aliases associated with the current project and shows the linked dataset for each alias.
# Returns a list of datasets and aliases with their associated datasets
sanity dataset list