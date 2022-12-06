Migrating Custom Auth Providers

You can override the Studio's auth providers with the auth property in v3's defineConfig function. You can use it to disable the default login methods or if your plan supports custom access control, to add a custom login method.

Minimal example

In v2:

{ "providers" : { "mode" : "append" , "redirectOnSingle" : false "entries" : [ { "name" : "vandelay" , "title" : "Vandelay Industries" , "url" : "https://api.vandelay.industries/login" , "logo" : "/static/img/vandelay.svg" } ] } , "loginMethod" : "dual" }

In v3:

import { defineConfig , createAuthStore } from 'sanity' export default defineConfig ( { name : 'default' , projectId : 'test' , dataset : 'test' , auth : createAuthStore ( { redirectOnSingle : false , mode : 'append' , providers : [ { name : 'vandelay' , title : 'Vandelay Industries' , url : 'https://api.vandelay.industries/login' , logo : '/static/img/vandelay.svg' } ] , loginMethod : 'dual' , } ) } )

Removing a default auth provider

If you want to remove one or two of the default auth providers, you can add the following auth configuration.

import { defineConfig , createAuthStore } from 'sanity' export default defineConfig ( { name : 'default' , projectId : 'test' , dataset : 'test' , auth : createAuthStore ( { redirectOnSingle : false , mode : 'replace' , providers : [ { name : 'google' , title : 'Google' , url : 'https://api.sanity.io/v1/auth/login/google' } , ] , loginMethod : 'dual' , } ) } )

Feedback or questions?

These guides are under development. If you have questions or suggestions for improvement, then we want to hear from you. Get in touch via our GitHub discussions page.