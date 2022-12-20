Example: Migrating the blog template from Studio v2 to v3
A step-by-step example on how to migrate a Sanity Studio from v2 to v3
Let's say you have installed the Studio v2 of the blog template from the Sanity CLI and customized it with Structure Builder and a custom logo. Now you want to migrate this Studio to v3 in place.
In most cases, going from Studio v2 to v3 will mean less code and fewer dependencies. Because Studio v3 introduces configuration as runnable code, it should also bring you even more flexibility, composability, and customization opportunities.
What you roughly have to do is the following:
- Remove the Studio v2 dependencies, install and upgrade the v3 dependencies
- Make a
sanity.config.jsand
sanity.cli.jsfile in the project's root folder
- Move the values for
projectIdand
dataset(and optionally
project.name) from
sanity.jsonto
sanity.config.js
- Edit
schema.jsand import the schemas to
sanity.config.js
- Add the
deskTooland
visionToolplugins to
sanity.config.js
- Edit
deskStructure.jsand import it into
sanity.config.js
- Replace the
settings.js'
__experimental_actionswith configuration in
sanity.config.js
- Edit the
Logo.jsfile and import it into
sanity.config.js
- Clean up and delete the files you don't need anymore:
- The
configfolder
- All
sanity.jsonfiles
- The
Your Studio v2‘s
package.json will look something like this:
{
"name": "blog",
"private": true,
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "package.json",
"author": "Knut Melvær <knut@sanity.io>",
"license": "UNLICENSED",
"scripts": {
"start": "sanity start",
"build": "sanity build"
},
"keywords": [
"sanity"
],
"dependencies": {
"@sanity/base": "^2.35.2",
"@sanity/core": "^2.35.2",
"@sanity/default-layout": "^2.35.2",
"@sanity/default-login": "^2.35.2",
"@sanity/desk-tool": "^2.35.2",
"@sanity/vision": "^2.35.2",
"prop-types": "^15.8",
"react": "^17.0",
"react-dom": "^17.0",
"styled-components": "^5.3.6"
},
"devDependencies": {}
}
You can run the following to delete the dependencies you don't need anymore:
yarn remove @sanity/base @sanity/core @sanity/default-layout @sanity/default-login @sanity/desk-tool
# Using npm
npm uninstall @sanity/base @sanity/core @sanity/default-login @sanity/desk-tool
And then you have to upgrade your React dependencies to 18 or above:
yarn add react@latest react-dom@latest prop-types@latest
# Using npm
npm install react@latest react-dom@latest prop-types@latest
Gotcha
If you have installed
@sanity/ui, you'll need to upgrade it to the latest version as well:
yarn add @sanity/ui@latest
Now you can install
sanity and upgrade your Vision plugin for Studio v3:
yarn add sanity@latest @sanity/vision@latest
# Using npm
npm install sanity@latest @sanity/vision@latest
Protip
We have made many of the popular Sanity Studio plugins ready for v3. You can install them with
@latest as well.
Studio v3 introduces a breaking change:
sanity start is now used to preview production builds of the studio (
sanity build). To run Studio v3 in developer mode, you now have to run
sanity dev. You can add this to
package.json like this:
{
// ...rest of the config
"scripts": {
"start": "sanity start",
"build": "sanity build",
"dev": "sanity dev"
},
// ...rest of the config
}
And that's it! Now your
package.json should look something like this:
{
"name": "blog",
"private": true,
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "package.json",
"author": "Knut Melvær <knut@sanity.io>",
"license": "UNLICENSED",
"scripts": {
"start": "sanity start",
"build": "sanity build",
"dev": "sanity dev"
},
"keywords": [
"sanity"
],
"dependencies": {
"@sanity/vision": "^3.0.6",
"prop-types": "^15.8.1",
"react": "^18.2.0",
"react-dom": "^18.2.0",
"sanity": "^3.0.6",
"styled-components": "^5.3.6"
},
"devDependencies": {}
}
Studio v3 introduced a new JavaScript-based configuration, hence deprecating the JSON-based configuration in
sanity.json.
Now you can create 2 new files in the root folder:
sanity.config.js and
sanity.cli.js.
Copy the following code and paste it into your
sanity.config.js file:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
export default defineConfig({
title: "",
projectId: "",
dataset: "",
plugins: [],
schema: {
types: [],
},
});
Open sanity.json and copy the values for
project.name,
api.projectId,
api.dataset over:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [],
schema: {
types: [],
},
});
Now you should be able to run
npm run dev (
npx sanity dev) and check if your Studio v3 is running on
http://localhost:3333. Note that it will be empty since we haven't imported Desk Tool or any schemas yet.
Start by importing
deskTool and adding it to the
plugins array:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [deskTool()],
schema: {
types: [],
},
});
Now you can open schemas.js and basically get rid of everything besides the imports of schema files/variables and the array of schemas.
import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'
import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type'
import blockContent from './blockContent'
import category from './category'
import post from './post'
import author from './author'
import settings from './settings'
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: schemaTypes.concat([
post,
author,
category,
blockContent,
settings
]),
})
// schemas/schema.js
import blockContent from './blockContent'
import category from './category'
import post from './post'
import author from './author'
import settings from './settings'
export default [
post,
author,
category,
blockContent,
settings
]
Now, import the schemas into
sanity.config.js:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [deskTool()],
schema: {
types: schemas,
},
});
If you save your changes, then your document types should appear in the Studio's root pane.
This blog has a so-called “singleton” for the
settings.js schema to ensure that we only have one settings document in the Studio. It uses the Structure Builder API to achieve this. Start by preparing the deskStructure.js file
// deskStructure.js
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'
export default () => S.list().title('Content').items([
S.listItem()
.title('Settings')
.child(
S.editor()
.id('settings')
.schemaType('settings')
.documentId('settings')
),
...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(listItem => !['settings'].includes(listItem.getId()))
])
Delete the
S import of structure builder, and move the S variable as a function argument
// deskStructure.js
export default (S) => S.list().title('Content').items([
S.listItem()
.title('Settings')
.child(
S.editor()
.id('settings')
.schemaType('settings')
.documentId('settings')
),
...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(listItem => !['settings'].includes(listItem.getId()))
])
Now we can import the custom structure into
sanity.config.js and the
deskTool configuration like this:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
import deskStructure from './deskStructure'
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [deskTool({
structure: deskStructure
})],
schema: {
types: schemas,
},
});
To implement the custom Studio logo, go directly to the file that exports the logo‘s React component. In this example, it‘s the default logo that comes from running
sanity init plugin in a v2 Studio.
// plugins/my-studio-logo/Logo.js
import React from 'react'
const Logo = () => (
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
width="165.921"
height="192.25"
viewBox="0 0 155.551 180.235"
>
<path
d="M211.608 74.824l-.033 103.562-89.703 51.752-89.67-51.81.032-103.56 89.704-51.754z"
transform="matrix(.83022 0 0 .83324 -23.432 -15.35)"
color="#000"
fill="#16a085"
stroke="#fff"
strokeWidth="7.953"
strokeLinecap="square"
/>
<path
d="M68.02 112.496c-.097 4.21.108 7.968-.884 11.814-1.54 5.958-5.164 7.2-11.53 6.576-2.118-.208-4.31-.54-5.257-3.144-.703-1.93-.922-3.49.607-4.83 1.367-1.2 1.395-2.44 1.06-3.918-.73-3.198-.546-6.43-.12-9.62.31-2.31.092-4.514-.198-6.802-.783-6.205-2.628-12.182-3.667-18.313-.567-3.358-.384-6.836-.814-10.258-.496-3.94-2.437-7.276-3.842-10.844-.247-.626-.655-.83-1.17-.388-.622.533-1.562 1.032-1.524 1.89.22 4.833-2.28 8.664-4.522 12.578-1.447 2.526-2.478 2.772-5.082 1.53-.842-.4-1.676-.83-2.468-1.318-1.007-.62-1.833-1.422-1.853-2.72-.048-2.918-.73-5.67-1.847-8.372-.412-1-.206-2.263-.24-3.407-.025-.72.284-1.566.006-2.143-1.15-2.387-.083-3.71 1.932-4.775 1.706-.9 2.866-2.23 3.57-4.123.898-2.41 2.58-4.143 5.07-5.23 1.877-.817 3.496-2.227 5.245-3.35.878-.562.826-1.248.57-2.16-.283-1.022-2.1-2.715.884-2.765.055 0 .166-.373.142-.56-.088-.69-.644-1.594.216-1.968 1.098-.477 1.627.674 2.224 1.303.782.824 1.456 1.764 2.09 2.713.992 1.485 2.03 2.88 3.688 3.722 1.52.773 2.59 2.134 3.62 3.406 2.615 3.222 5.205 6.484 7.522 9.92 4.802 7.12 11.895 10.15 19.95 11.32 7.096 1.028 14.248 1.678 21.38 2.466 1.658.183 3.298.145 4.97-.206 2.975-.624 4.166.504 3.634 3.38-.314 1.697.05 3.112 1.226 4.298 2.97 2.99 4.315 6.65 5.35 10.71 1.602 6.253 4.386 12.116 7.84 17.607 1.646 2.614 4.29 4.37 6.677 6.016 2.78 1.92 3.363 4.804 4.842 7.284.434.726.585 1.686 1.078 2.507 1.63 2.716 1.143 4.76-1.41 6.67-.415.313-.914.578-1.2.987-2.04 2.906-5.046 2.614-7.946 2.306-2.354-.25-3.158-1.713-2.32-3.953.362-.964.547-1.74-.127-2.604-.8-1.022-1.662-.5-2.523-.18-1.614.597-3.227.708-4.896.185-2.284-.714-3.07-1.822-2.46-4.104.408-1.535-.106-2.586-1.148-3.57-1.235-1.168-2.744-2.05-4.306-2.394-3.756-.83-5.526-3.763-7.61-6.448-2.71-3.485-5.384-7.003-8.235-10.368-1.013-1.196-2.625-1.57-4.268-1.65-3.306-.152-6.404.843-9.505 1.683-3.502.948-6.902 2.273-10.4 3.23-1.54.424-1.924 1.27-2.036 2.667-.218 2.708-.185 5.405.01 7.72z"
fill="#fff"
/>
</svg>
)
export default Logo
Rename the
Logo.js file to
Logo.jsx (
.tsx). You can also remove the React import, since Vite adds this automatically. We also recommend replacing the
default export with a named export, since this can make it simpler to debug if something goes wrong.
// plugins/my-studio-logo/Logo.jsx
export const Logo = () => (
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
width="1rem" // your milage may vary
height="1rem" // your milage may vary
viewBox="0 0 155.551 180.235"
>
<path
d="M211.608 74.824l-.033 103.562-89.703 51.752-89.67-51.81.032-103.56 89.704-51.754z"
transform="matrix(.83022 0 0 .83324 -23.432 -15.35)"
color="#000"
fill="#16a085"
stroke="#fff"
strokeWidth="7.953"
strokeLinecap="square"
/>
<path
d="M68.02 112.496c-.097 4.21.108 7.968-.884 11.814-1.54 5.958-5.164 7.2-11.53 6.576-2.118-.208-4.31-.54-5.257-3.144-.703-1.93-.922-3.49.607-4.83 1.367-1.2 1.395-2.44 1.06-3.918-.73-3.198-.546-6.43-.12-9.62.31-2.31.092-4.514-.198-6.802-.783-6.205-2.628-12.182-3.667-18.313-.567-3.358-.384-6.836-.814-10.258-.496-3.94-2.437-7.276-3.842-10.844-.247-.626-.655-.83-1.17-.388-.622.533-1.562 1.032-1.524 1.89.22 4.833-2.28 8.664-4.522 12.578-1.447 2.526-2.478 2.772-5.082 1.53-.842-.4-1.676-.83-2.468-1.318-1.007-.62-1.833-1.422-1.853-2.72-.048-2.918-.73-5.67-1.847-8.372-.412-1-.206-2.263-.24-3.407-.025-.72.284-1.566.006-2.143-1.15-2.387-.083-3.71 1.932-4.775 1.706-.9 2.866-2.23 3.57-4.123.898-2.41 2.58-4.143 5.07-5.23 1.877-.817 3.496-2.227 5.245-3.35.878-.562.826-1.248.57-2.16-.283-1.022-2.1-2.715.884-2.765.055 0 .166-.373.142-.56-.088-.69-.644-1.594.216-1.968 1.098-.477 1.627.674 2.224 1.303.782.824 1.456 1.764 2.09 2.713.992 1.485 2.03 2.88 3.688 3.722 1.52.773 2.59 2.134 3.62 3.406 2.615 3.222 5.205 6.484 7.522 9.92 4.802 7.12 11.895 10.15 19.95 11.32 7.096 1.028 14.248 1.678 21.38 2.466 1.658.183 3.298.145 4.97-.206 2.975-.624 4.166.504 3.634 3.38-.314 1.697.05 3.112 1.226 4.298 2.97 2.99 4.315 6.65 5.35 10.71 1.602 6.253 4.386 12.116 7.84 17.607 1.646 2.614 4.29 4.37 6.677 6.016 2.78 1.92 3.363 4.804 4.842 7.284.434.726.585 1.686 1.078 2.507 1.63 2.716 1.143 4.76-1.41 6.67-.415.313-.914.578-1.2.987-2.04 2.906-5.046 2.614-7.946 2.306-2.354-.25-3.158-1.713-2.32-3.953.362-.964.547-1.74-.127-2.604-.8-1.022-1.662-.5-2.523-.18-1.614.597-3.227.708-4.896.185-2.284-.714-3.07-1.822-2.46-4.104.408-1.535-.106-2.586-1.148-3.57-1.235-1.168-2.744-2.05-4.306-2.394-3.756-.83-5.526-3.763-7.61-6.448-2.71-3.485-5.384-7.003-8.235-10.368-1.013-1.196-2.625-1.57-4.268-1.65-3.306-.152-6.404.843-9.505 1.683-3.502.948-6.902 2.273-10.4 3.23-1.54.424-1.924 1.27-2.036 2.667-.218 2.708-.185 5.405.01 7.72z"
fill="#fff"
/>
</svg>
)
Now you can import the
Logo.jsx component directly to
sanity.config.js and use the new
studio.components.logo property:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
import deskStructure from './deskStructure'
import { Logo } from './plugins/my-studio-logo/Logo'
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [deskTool({
structure: deskStructure
})],
schema: {
types: schemas,
},
studio: {
components: {
logo: Logo
}
}
});
In the
settings.js schema file, there is line that defines the available document actions for this document type:
// schemas/settings.js
export default {
name: "settings",
title: "Settings",
type: "document",
__experimental_actions: ["update", "publish"],
fields: [
// ...all the fields
]
}
You can delete this line (it doesn't do anything in Studio v3). Head over to
sanity.config.js and add the following settings:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
import deskStructure from './deskStructure'
import { Logo } from './plugins/my-studio-logo/Logo'
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [deskTool({
structure: deskStructure
})],
schema: {
types: schemas,
},
studio: {
components: {
logo: Logo
}
},
document: {
newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => {
if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings')
}
return prev
},
actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => {
if (schemaType === 'settings') {
return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action))
}
return prev
},
},
});
Now, the Settings document type should be gone from the global “create new” menu in the top left navigation bar, as well as the unpublish, delete, and duplicate actions in the document actions menu.
Vision lets you run GROQ queries from a playground in your studio. To add the Vision plugin, you can import it in
sanity.config.js and add it to the plugins array:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
import deskStructure from './deskStructure'
import { Logo } from './plugins/my-studio-logo/Logo'
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [
deskTool({
structure: deskStructure
}),
visionTool()
],
schema: {
types: schemas,
},
studio: {
components: {
logo: Logo
}
},
document: {
newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => {
if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings')
}
return prev
},
actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => {
if (schemaType === 'settings') {
return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action))
}
return prev
},
},
});
You might have noticed that the Vision tool was implemented like this in
sanity.json for Studio v2:
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": ["@sanity/vision"]
}
},
For Studio v3 you can get the same behavior by passing a callback function to the
tools property in the config object that filters out the Vision tool if the Studio runs in development (
import.meta.envDEV == true) mode:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
import deskStructure from './deskStructure'
import { Logo } from './plugins/my-studio-logo/Logo'
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [
deskTool({
structure: deskStructure
}),
visionTool()
],
tools: (prev) => {
// 👇 Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode
if (import.meta.env.DEV) {
return prev
}
return prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'vision')
},
schema: {
types: schemas,
},
studio: {
components: {
logo: Logo
}
},
document: {
newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => {
if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings')
}
return prev
},
actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => {
if (schemaType === 'settings') {
return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action))
}
return prev
},
},
});
You can also pass a second argument that contains other useful contextual information. Let's say you want to load the Vision Tool only for administrators, and also in production mode, you can do the following:
// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
import deskStructure from './deskStructure'
import { Logo } from './plugins/my-studio-logo/Logo'
export default defineConfig({
title: "blog",
projectId: "80ji1j7a",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [
deskTool({
structure: deskStructure
}),
visionTool()
],
tools: (prev, context) => {
const isAdmin = context.currentUser.roles
.find(({ name }) => name === 'administrator')
if (isAdmin) {
return prev
}
return prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'vision')
},
schema: {
types: schemas,
},
studio: {
components: {
logo: Logo
}
},
document: {
newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => {
if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings')
}
return prev
},
actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => {
if (schemaType === 'settings') {
return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action))
}
return prev
},
},
});
You‘re almost done! To enable CLI commands that interact with your project, like deploying a GraphQL API, creating datasets, inviting users, etc., you need a configuration file for the CLI. Open
sanity.cli.js, and add the following:
// sanity.cli.js
import {defineCliConfig} from 'sanity/cli'
export default defineCliConfig({
api: {
projectId: '<your-project-id>', // replace value with your own
dataset: '<your-dataset-name>' // replace value with your own
}
})
You can now run
npx sanity [command] inside your project folder. Run
npx sanity --help to see all the available commands.
Protip
You can add the
-y flag to skip the
npx installation prompt:
npx -y sanity [command]
Now you can delete the following:
- The
configfolder (Note: there might be API tokens or similar that you want to bring over to your plugin configuration)
- Any
sanity.jsonfile in your project
Hopefully, this guide, as well as the other documentation and migration guides, has helped you successfully refactor to Studio v3. However, if you‘re stuck, don‘t hesitate to let us know in the community. Remember to use 1 message + thread, and include any error message and available code to make it easier for us to debug.