Slug
A schema type for slugs, typically used to create unique URLs.
A slug is a unique string (typically a normalized version of title or other representative string), often used as part of a URL. The input form will render an error message if the current slug field not unique (see note on uniqueness below).
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
slug.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueInitialValueOrResolverFunction
The initial value used when creating new values from this type. Can be either a literal value or a resolver function that returns either a literal value or a promise resolving to the initial value.
Options
sourcestring
The name of the field which the slug value is derived from. You can supply a function, instead of a string. If so, the source function is called with two parameters:
doc(object - the current document) and
options(object - with
parentand
parentPathkeys for easy access to sibling fields).
maxLengthnumber
Maximum number of characters the slug may contain when generating it from a source (like a title field) with the default slugify function. Defaults to
200. If you include your own slugify function, or manually enter your slug this option will be ignored.
slugifyfunction
Supply a custom override function which handles string normalization.
slugifyis called with two parameters:
input(string) and
type(object - schema type). If
slugifyis set, the
maxLengthoption is ignored.
isUniquefunction
Supply a custom function which checks whether or not the slug is unique. Receives the proposed slug as the first argument and an options object.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
By default, the slug input will check for uniqueness based on the document type and the path to the slug field. For instance, a document of type
article and a document of type
product can have the same slug. You can customize this behavior by defining an
isUnique function in the field options.
The value of the slug field is stored on the
current property.
Input
{
title: 'Slug',
name: 'slug',
type: 'slug',
options: {
source: 'title',
maxLength: 200, // will be ignored if slugify is set
slugify: input => input
.toLowerCase()
.replace(/\s+/g, '-')
.slice(0, 200)
}
}
Output
{
"_type": "slug",
"current": "this-is-the-title"
}
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
import slugify from 'some-off-the-shelf-slugifier'
function myAsyncSlugifier(input, type) {
const slug = slugify(input)
const query = 'count(*[_type=="movie" && slug.current == $slug]{_id})'
const params = {slug: slug}
return sanityClient.fetch(query, params).then(count => {
console.log('Movies with identical slug', count)
return `${slug}-${count + 1}`
})
}
//…
// schema field
{
title: 'Slug',
name: 'slug',
type: 'slug',
options: {
source: 'title',
slugify: myAsyncSlugifier
}
}
By default the
isUnique function checks for uniqueness across all documents of the same type. Here's an example of an
isUnique function that checks for uniqueness across all documents in your dataset:
// /lib/isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments.js
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
// Note: this assumes that every document that has a slug field
// have it on the `slug` field at the root
export function isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments(slug, options) {
const {document} = options
const id = document._id.replace(/^drafts\./, '')
const params = {
draft: `drafts.${id}`,
published: id,
slug
}
const query = `!defined(*[!(_id in [$draft, $published]) && slug.current == $slug][0]._id)`
return client.fetch(query, params)
}
// post.js
import {isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments} from '../lib/isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments'
export default {
name: 'post',
type: 'document',
title: 'Post',
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
title: 'Title'
},
{
name: 'slug',
type: 'slug',
title: 'Slug',
options: {
isUnique: isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments
}
}
]
}
It's also possible to provide the source as a function, that will be called with an argument containing the whole document.
{
title: 'Slug',
name: 'slug',
type: 'slug',
options: {
source: doc => `${doc.category}-${doc.title}`
}
}
The source function also receives an
options object containing the parent object/array, if any. It can be useful if you want to derive the slug from a sibling field instead of a property on the document root:
{
title: 'Slug',
name: 'slug',
type: 'slug',
options: {
source: (doc, options) => options.parent.title
}
}
To query for a document with a given slug, make sure you put the constraint on the
current key:
*[_type == "your-document-type" && slugFieldName.current == "your-slug"]