By default, the slug input will check for uniqueness based on the document type and the path to the slug field. For instance, a document of type article and a document of type product can have the same slug. You can customize this behavior by defining an isUnique function in the field options.

The value of the slug field is stored on the current property.

Input { title : 'Slug' , name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , options : { source : 'title' , maxLength : 200 , slugify : input => input . toLowerCase ( ) . replace ( / \s+ / g , '-' ) . slice ( 0 , 200 ) } } Output { "_type" : "slug" , "current" : "this-is-the-title" }

Custom slugify function

import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' import slugify from 'some-off-the-shelf-slugifier' function myAsyncSlugifier ( input , type ) { const slug = slugify ( input ) const query = 'count(*[_type=="movie" && slug.current == $slug]{_id})' const params = { slug : slug } return sanityClient . fetch ( query , params ) . then ( count => { console . log ( 'Movies with identical slug' , count ) return ` ${ slug } - ${ count + 1 } ` } ) } { title : 'Slug' , name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , options : { source : 'title' , slugify : myAsyncSlugifier } }

Custom isUnique function

By default the isUnique function checks for uniqueness across all documents of the same type. Here's an example of an isUnique function that checks for uniqueness across all documents in your dataset:

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' export function isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments ( slug , options ) { const { document } = options const id = document . _id . replace ( / ^drafts\. / , '' ) const params = { draft : ` drafts. ${ id } ` , published : id , slug } const query = ` !defined(*[!(_id in [$draft, $published]) && slug.current == $slug][0]._id) ` return client . fetch ( query , params ) }

import { isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments } from '../lib/isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments' export default { name : 'post' , type : 'document' , title : 'Post' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , title : 'Title' } , { name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , title : 'Slug' , options : { isUnique : isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments } } ] }

Custom source function

It's also possible to provide the source as a function, that will be called with an argument containing the whole document.

{ title : 'Slug' , name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , options : { source : doc => ` ${ doc . category } - ${ doc . title } ` } }

The source function also receives an options object containing the parent object/array, if any. It can be useful if you want to derive the slug from a sibling field instead of a property on the document root:

{ title : 'Slug' , name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , options : { source : ( doc , options ) => options . parent . title } }

To query for a document with a given slug, make sure you put the constraint on the current key: