Custom authentication can be configured for the studio or individual workspaces. This is done by configuring the root config key auth for the studio or workspace, by using the helper function createAuthStore .

import { createAuthStore , defineConfig } from 'sanity' export default defineConfig ( { ... , auth : createAuthStore ( { projectId : 'dsf3cqw' , dataset : 'production' , mode : 'replace' , redirectOnSingle : false , providers : [ { name : 'enterprise-sso' , title : 'My Enterprise SSO' , url : 'https://my-enterprise.com/login' , } , ] , } ) , } )

Properties