Auth API
The Studio can be configured to use your own login solution rather than the standard ones by supplying the auth provider details in your studio configuration.
Custom authentication can be configured for the studio or individual workspaces. This is done by configuring the root config key
auth for the studio or workspace, by using the helper function
createAuthStore.
import {createAuthStore, defineConfig} from 'sanity'
export default defineConfig({
..., // The rest of the other studio config.
auth: createAuthStore({
projectId: 'dsf3cqw',
dataset: 'production',
mode: 'replace',
redirectOnSingle: false,
providers: [
{
name: 'enterprise-sso',
title: 'My Enterprise SSO',
url: 'https://my-enterprise.com/login',
},
],
}),
})
REQUIREDprojectIdstring
The ID for your project
REQUIREDdatasetstring
The name of your dataset
loginMethodstring
Value should be either
appendor
replace. Append the custom providers to the default providers or replace them.
redirectOnSingleboolean
If true, don't show the choose provider logo screen – automatically redirect to the single provider login.