Scheduling API
Reference documentation for the Scheduling API.
Paid feature
The Scheduling API is available to users on Team or higher plans.
With the Scheduling API you can:
- Publish or un-publish individual documents
- Create, edit and delete schedules to run at any date in the future
- Immediately run any existing schedule, which will attempt to publish all associated documents
Info
A schedule is defined as a collection of multiple documents to be published at any time in the future.
Protip
We also have an official studio plugin you can drop-in to existing projects that handles common scheduling requirements.
All requests to the Scheduling API must be authenticated with a bearer token.
Ensure the following
Authorization header is attached to all requests:
Authorization: Bearer <token>
Where
<token> is your own personal API token or a generated Robot token.
All requests must be made over HTTPS. Requests made over HTTP or without authentication will fail.
If you’re creating a custom plugin to be used within the Sanity studio by multiple users, you’ll probably want to use the token of the current logged-in user.
Protip
Sanity Studio provides a client library importable as a part, which automatically handles authenticating requests on behalf of the current logged-in user.
// This example assumes execution within Sanity Studio V2
// (e.g. as a plugin or tool)
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
// Fetch all schedules on the `production` datatset` in project `hb6nr9ev`
// This will send a request authenticated against the current logged in user
sanityClient
.withConfig({apiVersion: '2022-04-01'})
.request({
method: 'GET',
uri: `/schedules/hb6nr9ev/production`
})
.then(data => {
// Handle schedule data as you see fit
})
If you’re creating a third-party application or script that handles scheduling operations on behalf of other users, then you’ll probably want to create a Robot token instead which can be done in your project’s management console.
→ More information on Authentication in Sanity
The following permissions are required for both document (publish and un-publish) and schedule (fetch, create, update, delete and execute) schedule operations:
- Project Details
readaccess
- Document
publishaccess
Gotcha
Schedule operations involving multiple documents are batched into a single transaction. This means that if a transaction involving multiple documents includes even a single document that you don’t have publish access to, the entire transaction will fail.
→ More information on Content Lake API rate limits
401 Unauthorized
An invalid bearer token has been provided.
403 Forbidden
The current project isn’t on a plan that includes the Scheduling API.
404 Not Found
The requested route could not be found.
5xx Errors
An internal error has occurred in Sanity. Please check our status page for more information.
When publishing documents, the Scheduling API will either:
- Publish the draft of any specified document IDs (if they exist)
- Re-publish the document (if it’s already published and no drafts exist)
Operations that publish existing published documents will touch the document (updating
_updatedAt) as well as trigger any linked webhooks.
When specifying document IDs as part of a document or schedule operation, you only need to specify the non-draft document ID.
For example, if you have a draft document in your Studio with the ID
drafts.69c5e394-1141-4cc8-a3a5-1f04addd6f34, you only need specify the ID
69c5e394-1141-4cc8-a3a5-1f04addd6f34 (without the
drafts path prefix).
The Scheduling API will always publish drafts of any specified documents if they exist.
When specifying dates in schedule operations, they must be presented in RFC-3339 format (
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.sssZ).
For example, 7:45PM on 25 December 2077 would be represented as
2025-12-25T19:45:00.000Z
Dates provided are zero UTC offset, as denoted by the
Z suffix.
All dates must be set in the future.
Schedules are a unique resource and are linked to, but do not exist within your Sanity project and dataset. It's important to understand the following behavior:
- As schedules are not contained within a project’s dataset, you cannot query them via GROQ or GraphQL.
- Deleting a dataset or project will immediately delete all schedules.
- Deleting a document won’t delete any schedules associated with it.
sanity dataset exportwill not include schedules and
sanity dataset importdoes not support importing schedules.
- Server-side copying of datasets does not include schedules.
- When a project is disabled or blocked, all scheduled publishes will invariably fail as mutations will not be allowed on the dataset.
- The Scheduling API doesn’t validate documents prior to publishing. Any documents you either publish (either immediately or at a later date as part of a schedule) will always attempt to publish, even if publication would be typically blocked due to custom validation rules in your Sanity Studio.
- You cannot create schedules that un-publish documents.
{
"id": "sch-28L09J9QA0M7ovPrClvXgfuGxXL",
"name": "Example schedule",
"description": "",
"projectId": "hb6nr9ev",
"dataset": "production",
"author": "p-EiESybeCRamQ",
"state": "scheduled",
"stateReason": "created by user",
"documents": [
{
"documentId": "01208c30-0872-465a-9e4d-9b02d8b9cf7d",
"documentType": "article"
}
],
"createdAt": "2022-04-26T13:40:05.559107Z",
"executeAt": "2077-12-15T19:45:05.053Z"
}
Attributes
idstring
Unique identifier for the schedule
authorstring
ID of the user who created this schedule
createdAtstring
Date when the schedule was created (RFC 3339 date in the format YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.sssZ)
datasetstring
Sanity dataset name
descriptionstring
A custom description for the schedule
documentsarray of objects
An array of objects containing a key documentId that references a non-draft document ID.
executeAtstring
Date when the schedule will be run (RFC 3339 date in the format
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.sssZ)
namestring
A custom name for the schedule
projectIdstring
Sanity project ID
statestring
The current state of the schedule. Can be either scheduled, succeeded, executing or cancelled. Schedules that fail to run will be marked as cancelled.
stateReasonstring
A description for the current schedule state. If a schedule fails to run, the reason for failure will be displayed here.
Publish any number of documents immediately.
Request body (required)
A JSON array of objects. Each object must contain a key
documentId that references a non-draft document ID.
Example
Immediately publish document with ID
aaa3d1dd-30c3-4c79-ab18-e9c2cb586339
Example Request
curl -X "POST" "https://api.sanity.io/v1/publish/hb6nr9ev/production" \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d $'[ { "documentId": "aaa3d1dd-30c3-4c79-ab18-e9c2cb586339" } ]'
Response
// 200 OK (JSON)
{
"transactionId": "AXfzpiiJdFhpbwBLvIGnUb"
}
Un-publish any number of documents immediately.
Request body (required)
A JSON array of objects. Each object must contain a key
documentId containing a non-draft document ID.
Example
Immediately un-publish documents with ID
38eb7eb8-2c13-4229-9465-4434da1a8e90 and
8b859a22-321d-4903-a443-6ffa995d3500
Request
curl -X "POST" "https://api.sanity.io/v1/unpublish/hb6nr9ev/production" \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d $'[ { "documentId": "38eb7eb8-2c13-4229-9465-4434da1a8e90" }, { "documentId": "8b859a22-321d-4903-a443-6ffa995d3500" } ]'
Response
// 200 OK (JSON)
{
"transactionId": "A5Y41hFe5J3wNnB7OGV71r"
}
Fetch all schedules, ordered by
createdAt in reverse chronological order
Params
authorstring
A single user ID to filter returned schedules by.
documentIdsstring
A comma-separated list of document IDs to filter returned schedules by.
offsetnumber
Number to off offset returned schedules by.
limitnumber
Number to limit returned schedules by. A value of 0 will return all schedules.
statestring
Schedule state to filter by. Valid values are succeeded, scheduled, executing or cancelled.
Example
Fetch all
succeeded schedules created by user
poLhU1V3X and limit to a single item.
Request
curl "https://api.sanity.io/v1/schedules/hb6nr9ev/production?state=succeeded&author=poLhU1V3X&limit=1" \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
Response
// 200 OK (JSON)
{
"schedules": [
{
"id": "sch-28MRSuc1Ij4xtNa1rNbhTlMAszj",
"name": "My example schedule",
"description": "",
"projectId": "hb6nr9ev",
"dataset": "production",
"author": "poLhU1V3X",
"state": "succeeded",
"stateReason": "execution completed",
"documents": [
{
"documentId": "f28fe6ce-0454-42c2-8a9a-c469fbf79281",
"documentType": "article"
}
],
"createdAt": "2022-04-27T01:54:31.536236Z",
"executeAt": "2022-04-27T01:55:00Z"
}
]
}
Fetch schedules by ID.
Multiple schedule IDs can be specified as a comma-separated list.
Params
authorstring
A single user ID to filter returned schedules by.
documentIdsstring
A comma-separated list of document IDs to filter returned schedules by.
statestring
Schedule state to filter by. Valid values are succeeded, scheduled or cancelled.
Example
Fetch the schedule with ID
sch-28MRSuc1Ij4xtNa1rNbhTlMAszj
Request
curl "https://api.sanity.io/v1/schedules/hb6nr9ev/production/sch-28MRSuc1Ij4xtNa1rNbhTlMAszj" \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
Response
// 200 OK (JSON)
{
"schedules": [
{
"id": "sch-28MRSuc1Ij4xtNa1rNbhTlMAszj",
"name": "March update",
"description": "",
"projectId": "hb6nr9ev",
"dataset": "production",
"author": "poLhU1V3X",
"state": "succeeded",
"stateReason": "execution completed",
"documents": [
{
"documentId": "f28fe6ce-0454-42c2-8a9a-c469fbf79281",
"documentType": "article"
}
],
"createdAt": "2022-04-27T01:54:31.536236Z",
"executeAt": "2022-04-27T01:55:00Z"
}
]
}
Create a new schedule.
Request body (required)
A JSON array of objects. Each object must contain a key
documentId that references a non-draft document ID.
Params
REQUIREDnamestring
A custom name for the schedule
executeAtstring
Date when the schedule will be run (RFC 3339 date in the format
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.sssZ)
descriptionstring
A custom description for the schedule
Example
Create a schedule to publish two documents on 25 December 2025.
Request
curl -X "POST" "https://api.sanity.io/v1/schedules/hb6nr9ev/production" \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d $'{ "documents": [ { "documentId": "01208c30-0872-465a-9e4d-9b02d8b9cf7d" }, { "documentId": "9f515369-87f4-4c70-9009-1c9d7a14aec8" } ], "name": "December 2025 release", "description": "Documents to publish at the end of 2025", "executeAt": "2025-12-25T19:45:00.000Z" }'
Response
// 200 OK (JSON)
{
"id": "sch-28MkGjFSYRBSlcKExN2WBnBxtdQ",
"name": "December 2025 release",
"description": "Documents to publish at the end of 2025",
"projectId": "hb6nr9ev",
"dataset": "production",
"author": "p-EiESybeCRamQ",
"state": "scheduled",
"stateReason": "created by user",
"documents": [
{
"documentId": "01208c30-0872-465a-9e4d-9b02d8b9cf7d",
"ifRevisionId": ""
},
{
"documentId": "9f515369-87f4-4c70-9009-1c9d7a14aec8",
"ifRevisionId": ""
}
],
"createdAt": "2022-04-27T04:29:08.668197Z",
"executeAt": "2025-12-25T19:45:00Z"
}
Update an existing schedule.
Params
descriptionstring
A custom description for the schedule
documentsarray of objects
An array of objects containing a key documentId that references a non-draft document ID.
executeAtstring
Date when the schedule will be run (RFC 3339 date in the format
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.sssZ)
namestring
A custom name for the schedule
statestring
The target state of the schedule. Can only be set to
cancelled.
Gotcha
Only schedules with a
scheduled state can be marked as
cancelled.
It’s not possible to cancel already completed schedules.
A schedule cannot have its state changed once in a
cancelled state.
Example
Update schedule with ID
sch-28MjyBMDGxT5Gxshj4rYtWClbUq to run on 12:00PM Jan 1, 2077 and publish document with ID
27aef7e9-7c9f-4b67-9c46-d786b54d0624
Request
curl -X "PATCH" "https://api.sanity.io/v1/schedules/hb6nr9ev/production/sch-28MjyBMDGxT5Gxshj4rYtWClbUq" \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d $'{ "executeAt": "2077-01-01T12:00:00.000Z", "documents": [ { "documentId": "27aef7e9-7c9f-4b67-9c46-d786b54d0624" } ] }'
Response
// 200 OK with empty body
Run an existing schedule immediately (publish all its documents).
Multiple schedule IDs can be specified as a comma-separated list.
Example
Run schedule with ID
sch-26jr9toRuHMfFqdCtHONjHB2nl7 immediately
Request
curl -X "POST" "https://api.sanity.io/v1/schedules/hb6nr9ev/production/sch-26jr9toRuHMfFqdCtHONjHB2nl7/publish" \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
Response
// 200 OK
{
"schedules": [
{
"id": "sch-26jr9toRuHMfFqdCtHONjHB2nl7",
"name": "May release",
"description": "",
"projectId": "hb6nr9ev",
"dataset": "production",
"author": "poLhU1V3X",
"state": "succeeded",
"stateReason": "execution completed",
"documents": [
{
"documentId": "b80b96b7-24dc-4c49-a5c3-340ef1750b8f",
"documentType": "article"
}
],
"createdAt": "2022-03-22T11:14:47.281244Z",
"executeAt": "2022-05-20T11:30:00Z",
"executedAt": "2022-04-27T06:19:53.267576Z",
"transactionId": "AXfzpiiJdFhpbwBLvIYojP"
}
]
}