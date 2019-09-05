Sanity Studio
Sanity Studio is an open-source single page application built with React.js. You define your content models with simple JavaScript. You can also extend it with your own React.js components. The Studio comes with advanced features that lets you tailor workflows for your editors. You can also install and make plugins for Sanity Studio and publish them on npm.
Core features
Customization
The Sanity Studio is built from the ground up with customization in mind. You can extend and personalize the studio with your own styling, custom input components, custom previews and leverage our powerful plugin system.
Block content
We believe you should treat all your content as structured content, even your rich text and block content. In Sanity we call this structured block content Portable Text. It's designed to be efficient for real-time collaborative interfaces, and makes it possible to annotate rich text with additional data structures recursively.
Structure Builder
The Structure Builder a powerful tool that let's you customize and configure how you segment and navigate your content. You can use Javascript and GROQ to freely create the editorial workflows that works best for your editors, create unique content segmentations and document singletons when needed.
Dashboard
Dashboard is a plugin to the Sanity Studio that you can populate with fully customizable widgets for different needs such as deployment, workflows tools, internal messaging, statistics and so on.
