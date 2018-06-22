Bjørge Næss
Senior Engineer @ Sanity.io
Syntax highlighted editor for code.
Code input for Sanity.
Currently only a subset of languages and features are exposed, over time we will implement a richer set of options.
sanity install @sanity/code-input
Use it in your schema types:
// [...]
{
fields: [
// [...]
{
name: 'exampleUsage',
title: 'Example usage',
type: 'code',
},
]
}
Note that the above only works if you import and use the
all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.
language - Default language for this code field
languageAlternatives - Array of languages that should be available (se its format in the example below)
theme - Name of the theme to use.
['github', 'monokai', 'terminal', 'tomorrow'].
withFilename - Boolean option to display input field for filename
// ...fields...
{
name: 'exampleUsage',
title: 'Example usage',
type: 'code',
options: {
theme: 'solarized_dark',
language: 'js',
languageAlternatives: [
{title: 'Javascript', value: 'js'},
{title: 'HTML', value: 'html'},
{title: 'CSS', value: 'css'},
{title: 'SASS', value: 'sass'},
]
}
}
{
_type: 'code',
language: 'js',
highlightedLines: [1, 2],
code: 'const foo = "bar"\nconsole.log(foo.toUpperCase())\n// BAR'
}
You can use any syntax highlighter you want - but not all of them might support highlighted lines or the syntax you've defined.
As outlined above, the actual code is stored in a
code property, so if your schema has a field called
codeExample of type
code, the property you'd want to pass to the highlighter would be
codeExample.code.
Here's an example using react-refractor:
import React from 'react'
import Refractor from 'react-refractor'
import js from 'refractor/lang/javascript'
Refractor.registerLanguage(js)
export function Code(props) {
return (
<Refractor
// In this example, `props` is the value of a `code` field
language={props.language}
value={props.code}
markers={props.highlightedLines}
/>
)
}
export default Code
Other syntax highlighters include:
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.
sanity install @sanity/code-input
Senior Engineer @ Sanity.io
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Cloudinary
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Helper library to generate URLs for image transformationGo to Image URL