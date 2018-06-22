@sanity/code-input

Code input for Sanity.

Currently only a subset of languages and features are exposed, over time we will implement a richer set of options.

Installation

sanity install @sanity/code-input

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

{ fields : [ { name : 'exampleUsage' , title : 'Example usage' , type : 'code' , } , ] }

Note that the above only works if you import and use the all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.

Options

language - Default language for this code field

- Default language for this code field languageAlternatives - Array of languages that should be available (se its format in the example below)

- Array of languages that should be available (se its format in the example below) theme - Name of the theme to use. Possible values include: ['github', 'monokai', 'terminal', 'tomorrow'] . For the full list and a live playground, refer to the react-ace page.

- Name of the theme to use. withFilename - Boolean option to display input field for filename

{ name : 'exampleUsage' , title : 'Example usage' , type : 'code' , options : { theme : 'solarized_dark' , language : 'js' , languageAlternatives : [ { title : 'Javascript' , value : 'js' } , { title : 'HTML' , value : 'html' } , { title : 'CSS' , value : 'css' } , { title : 'SASS' , value : 'sass' } , ] } }

Data model

{ _type : 'code' , language : 'js' , highlightedLines : [ 1 , 2 ] , code : 'const foo = "bar"

console.log(foo.toUpperCase())

// BAR' }

Example usage in frontend (React)

You can use any syntax highlighter you want - but not all of them might support highlighted lines or the syntax you've defined.

As outlined above, the actual code is stored in a code property, so if your schema has a field called codeExample of type code , the property you'd want to pass to the highlighter would be codeExample.code .

Here's an example using react-refractor:

import React from 'react' import Refractor from 'react-refractor' import js from 'refractor/lang/javascript' Refractor . registerLanguage ( js ) export function Code ( props ) { return ( < Refractor language = { props . language } value = { props . code } markers = { props . highlightedLines } /> ) } export default Code

Other syntax highlighters include:

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.